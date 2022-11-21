Davante Adams waves goodbye to Denver as Raiders head home with overtime win

Nov 20, 2022 at 06:07 PM
Levi Edwards

As Davante Adams jogged into the end zone left wide open on the last play in overtime, he surveyed his surroundings.

As he looked into the stands with thousands of Broncos fans in attendance, he waved goodbye to the city of Denver, then proceeded to celebrate with his teammates in the tunnel, leaving Mile High Stadium with their sixth straight victory against the Broncos.

"It felt amazing," Adams said of soaking in the moment with his teammates. "I did save Derek [Carr] a little bit. He almost pulled us into the wrong tunnel. He was a little excited and I was like, 'Yeah, I'm excited too, but we've got to go this way. Wrong tunnel.'"

Before the 35-yard walk-off touchdown, Adams and Carr seemed to be on the same page for a good portion of the game. Adams had a game-high seven receptions for 141 receiving yards and two touchdowns – his third game this season with multiple touchdown catches.

"Route running is really just about the sameness within each route. If they see something that was very similar," Adams said, describing his game-winning TD. "So, I try to give a look that basically, that's why he ended up diving over the top the way that he did. He thought he had a jump on it basically. Based off of what I'd seen earlier, I mentioned to Coach, 'I think we'll be able to do this.'

"Obviously, not force anything, but if it presents itself, we'd have a home run."

The two touchdown catches from Adams came on play-action passes, which Head Coach Josh McDaniels attributed to the success of Josh Jacobs in the run game. The running back finished with 109 rushing yards, making it his third straight game against the Broncos with over 100 rushing yards.

The success of the offensive line should also be highlighted in the victory. Kolton Miller was ruled out before kickoff after a week of limited practice. Filling in the gap, Jermaine Eluemunor moved over to left tackle while rookie Thayer Munford Jr. got the start at right tackle. In the end, the Raiders produced over 400 yards of total offense.

"I thought they did a decent job of giving Derek some time there, especially in overtime," said McDaniels following the win.

"They changed it up a little bit on us," he added of Denver's defense. "They brought some different pressures that we didn't see in the first game. We were adamant about trying to maintain our balance. We didn't want it to become a pass, pass, pass game."

Carr finished with 307 passing yards, two touchdowns and a 106.5 quarterback rating on the day. It was the QB's first game over 300 passing yards since Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.

It all came down to the the last play in overtime. When No. 4 saw Adams break free down the field, he knew it was a throw he could not miss.

"Don't overthrow it," Carr said of his mindset before unleashing the touchdown. "When I threw it, he kind of took a couple of fast steps and I was like, 'Oh shoot, did I just throw this out the end zone?' That was my thought, but it hit him in stride.

"Then I turned around to make sure there wasn't another penalty, and then I celebrated."

Gameday Photos: Week 11 vs. Broncos

View photos from the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

news

Maxx Crosby, Raiders defense 'had juice today' in road victory

"Playing with passion – it's something like that that requires no talent that makes the difference between winning and losing." Crosby said following the win.

news

Las Vegas viene de atrás para derrotar a Denver en la prórroga

Los Raiders vuelven a la senda de la victoria al derrotar a los Broncos 22-16, completando su barrida ante Denver por tercera temporada consecutiva.

news

Social Reactions: Players react to season sweep of Broncos

The Silver and Black took to Twitter to celebrate their second win over their AFC West rival.

news

Quick Snap: Davante Adams' walk-off touchdown secures Raiders' overtime victory against Broncos

The Silver and Black win overtime thriller in Denver with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Davante Adams.

