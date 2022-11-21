Davante Adams waves goodbye to Denver as Raiders head home with overtime win

"Route running is really just about the sameness within each route. If they see something that was very similar," Adams said, describing his game-winning TD. "So, I try to give a look that basically, that's why he ended up diving over the top the way that he did. He thought he had a jump on it basically. Based off of what I'd seen earlier, I mentioned to Coach, 'I think we'll be able to do this.'

"Obviously, not force anything, but if it presents itself, we'd have a home run."

The two touchdown catches from Adams came on play-action passes, which Head Coach Josh McDaniels attributed to the success of Josh Jacobs in the run game. The running back finished with 109 rushing yards, making it his third straight game against the Broncos with over 100 rushing yards.

The success of the offensive line should also be highlighted in the victory. Kolton Miller was ruled out before kickoff after a week of limited practice. Filling in the gap, Jermaine Eluemunor moved over to left tackle while rookie Thayer Munford Jr. got the start at right tackle. In the end, the Raiders produced over 400 yards of total offense.

"I thought they did a decent job of giving Derek some time there, especially in overtime," said McDaniels following the win.