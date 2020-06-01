Denzelle Good named the Raiders' recipient of the 2019 Ed Block Courage Award

Each year, the Ed Block Courage Award is handed out to one member of every NFL team, and the Raiders 2019 recipient is Denzelle Good.

The award is given to individuals who exemplify courage and sportsmanship, and it's unique because the recipient is voted on by their teammates. Good was selected by his peers because of the adversity he's overcome following the death of his brother, Overton, in addition to his professionalism and strength.