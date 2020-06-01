Monday, Jun 01, 2020 02:00 PM

Denzelle Good named the Raiders' recipient of the 2019 Ed Block Courage Award

Each year, the Ed Block Courage Award is handed out to one member of every NFL team, and the Raiders 2019 recipient is Denzelle Good.

The award is given to individuals who exemplify courage and sportsmanship, and it's unique because the recipient is voted on by their teammates. Good was selected by his peers because of the adversity he's overcome following the death of his brother, Overton, in addition to his professionalism and strength.

Good started five games for the Raiders in 2019 and he's an important piece of the team's dominant offensive line going forward.

Related Content

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice at the Oakland Raiders Practice Facility, Thursday, November 14, 2019, in Alameda, Calif.
news

Zay Jones shares emotional random act of kindness with a stranger

Right now, spreading love is on the forefront of many minds, including Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones.
Statement from Raiders Owner Mark Davis
news

Statement from Raiders Owner Mark Davis

Darren Waller releases 'Profits' music video from his debut album, Wall Street
news

Darren Waller releases 'Profits' music video from his debut album, Wall Street

Mostly recognized as the tight end for the Las Vegas Raiders, Darren Waller continues to grow as a musician off the field.
Raiders re-sign tight end Paul Butler
news

Raiders re-sign tight end Paul Butler

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed re-signed free agent TE Paul Butler, the team announced Thursday.

Advertising