Derek Carr leads the starters to a touchdown on the opening drive against Cardinals

Oakland Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden hinted during his press conference earlier this week that we could see some of the starters in Arizona Thursday night, and quarterback Derek Carr was one of them. The sixth-year signal caller enters his second season in Coach Gruden's offense and looked comfortable operating in the pocket on the opening drive.

The former Fresno State quarterback got the series started with three consecutive handoffs to rookie running back Josh Jacobs — his first live action — who registered four carries for 21 yards. Carr got his receivers in the mix, as well, airing a pass out to wide receiver Tyrell Williams who went up and over his defender to reel in the 27-yard pass. The offense continued to drive downfield and Carr found wide receiver Ryan Grant for a 13-yard touchdown to cap off the opening drive of the game. Carr was perfect from the pocket completing both his pass attempts for 40 yards and one touchdown.