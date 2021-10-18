Derek Carr nominated for Week 6 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week

Oct 18, 2021 at 10:31 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Derek Carr has been playing some of his best football this season and it's being noticed.

The Raiders quarterback has been nominated for Week 6 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week honors. This is his second nomination for the award this season. In Sunday's 34-24 victory over the Denver Broncos, Carr threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns with a 134.4 quarterback rating – the highest rating for Week 6 among quarterbacks with a minimum 20 attempts.

"For us, we are always looking to push the ball down the field," the quarterback said postgame. "Especially with guys like Henry [Ruggs III], Bryan [Edwards] and [Darren] Waller, we always believe we can do that. You obviously see plays that happen on film, but you don't go in there and say we are going to do exactly that."

FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in the name of the winning quarterback to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The other two nominees for the FedEx Air NFL Player of Week 6 are Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins.

You can vote for the Raiders quarterback to take home the prize here or in the tweet below. Voting ends Wednesday at noon PT.

Related Content

news

Highlights: Watch the best moments from the Raiders' 34-24 win over the Denver Broncos

The Silver and Black moved to 4-2 on the season; take a look back at highlights from Sunday's win.
news

What didn't the Raiders defense do in the Silver and Black's commanding win in Denver?

The Silver and Black's defense stacked four turnovers and five sacks in their 34-24 victory over the Broncos.
news

Defensiva Hizo lo que Quiso en Denver

La defensiva del Plata y Negro robó cuatro balones y registró cinco capturas en la victoria en Denver.
news

Henry Ruggs III after win over Denver: 'We know what we have to do, and we're going to accomplish it'

The story of the Raiders offense this season had been its slow starts, but they flipped the script Sunday against the Broncos.
Advertising