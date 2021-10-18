Derek Carr nominated for Week 6 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week

Derek Carr has been playing some of his best football this season and it's being noticed.

The Raiders quarterback has been nominated for Week 6 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week honors. This is his second nomination for the award this season. In Sunday's 34-24 victory over the Denver Broncos, Carr threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns with a 134.4 quarterback rating – the highest rating for Week 6 among quarterbacks with a minimum 20 attempts.

"For us, we are always looking to push the ball down the field," the quarterback said postgame. "Especially with guys like Henry [Ruggs III], Bryan [Edwards] and [Darren] Waller, we always believe we can do that. You obviously see plays that happen on film, but you don't go in there and say we are going to do exactly that."

FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in the name of the winning quarterback to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The other two nominees for the FedEx Air NFL Player of Week 6 are Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins.