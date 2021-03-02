Derek Carr to serve as grand marshal for Pennzoil 400 at LVMS Sunday

Mar 02, 2021 at 02:16 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Let's go racing, Raider Nation.

Quarterback Derek Carr will be stepping off the football field and onto the racetrack this weekend. Carr will be a grand marshal for the Pennzoil 400 this Sunday, March 7, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Carr headlining as grand marshal for this race will put him on a list with music artist Pitbull, King of Queens star Kevin James and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who have served as marshals for cup races this season.

"This will be such a thrill to have the chance to bring the NASCAR Cup Series cars to life," Carr said. "I know there have been a long list on luminaries who have served in this role, and it's pretty cool to join them. I'm sure it's going to be exhilarating once those cars fire up."

Carr's command will headline the trio of races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway which will also include Buffalo Bills running back Antonio Williams for Friday's Bucked Up 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race and Utah Jazz star forward Joe Ingles for Saturday's Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Current Raiders in past NFL Combines

Take a look back at current Raiders' appearances at the NFL Scouting Combine before entering the Draft.

S Johnathan Abram Mississippi State (2019)
1 / 50

S Johnathan Abram

Mississippi State (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
WR Nelson Agholor USC (2015)
2 / 50

WR Nelson Agholor

USC (2015)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
DB Damon Arnette Ohio State (2020)
3 / 50

DB Damon Arnette

Ohio State (2020)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
WR Marcell Ateman Oklahoma State (2018)
4 / 50

WR Marcell Ateman

Oklahoma State (2018)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DE Vic Beasley Clemson (2015)
5 / 50

DE Vic Beasley

Clemson (2015)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
RB Devontae Booker Utah (2016)
6 / 50

RB Devontae Booker

Utah (2016)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
T Trent Brown Florida (2015)
7 / 50

T Trent Brown

Florida (2015)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
QB Derek Carr Fresno State (2014)
8 / 50

QB Derek Carr

Fresno State (2014)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DT Maliek Collins Nebraska (2016)
9 / 50

DT Maliek Collins

Nebraska (2016)

Gregory Payan/Associated Press
DE Maxx Crosby Eastern Michigan (2019)
10 / 50

DE Maxx Crosby

Eastern Michigan (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
WR Keelan Doss UC Davis (2019)
11 / 50

WR Keelan Doss

UC Davis (2019)

Logan Bowles/Associated Press
WR Bryan Edwards South Carolina (2020)
12 / 50

WR Bryan Edwards

South Carolina (2020)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
DE Clelin Ferrell Clemson (2019)
13 / 50

DE Clelin Ferrell

Clemson (2019)

AJ Mast/Associated Press
DB Rashaan Gaulden Tennessee (2018)
14 / 50

DB Rashaan Gaulden

Tennessee (2018)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
DE Gerri Green Mississippi State (2019)
15 / 50

DE Gerri Green

Mississippi State (2019)

AJ Mast/Associated Press
DT Johnathan Hankins Ohio State (2013)
16 / 50

DT Johnathan Hankins

Ohio State (2013)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
C Rodney Hudson Texas (2011)
17 / 50

C Rodney Hudson

Texas (2011)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DT Maurice Hurst Michigan (2018)
18 / 50

DT Maurice Hurst

Michigan (2018)

Gregory Payan/Associated Press
FB Alec Ingold Wisconsin (2019)
19 / 50

FB Alec Ingold

Wisconsin (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
G Gabe Jackson Mississippi State (2014)
20 / 50

G Gabe Jackson

Mississippi State (2014)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
RB Josh Jacobs Alabama (2019)
21 / 50

RB Josh Jacobs

Alabama (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
OL Andre James UCLA (2019)
22 / 50

OL Andre James

UCLA (2019)

AJ Mast/Associated Press
CB Isaiah Johnson Houston (2019)
23 / 50

CB Isaiah Johnson

Houston (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
WR Zay Jones East Carolina (2017)
24 / 50

WR Zay Jones

East Carolina (2017)

Gregory Payan/Associated Press
OL Jaryd Jones-Smith Pittsburgh (2018)
25 / 50

OL Jaryd Jones-Smith

Pittsburgh (2018)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
S Lamarcus Joyner Florida State (2014)
26 / 50

S Lamarcus Joyner

Florida State (2014)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DE Arden Key LSU (2018)
27 / 50

DE Arden Key

LSU (2018)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
LB Nick Kwiatkoski West Virginia (2016)
28 / 50

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

West Virginia (2016)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
CB Nevin Lawson Utah State (2014)
29 / 50

CB Nevin Lawson

Utah State (2014)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
LB Cory Littleton Washington (2016)
30 / 50

LB Cory Littleton

Washington (2016)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
QB Marcus Mariota Oregon (2015)
31 / 50

QB Marcus Mariota

Oregon (2015)

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
DE Takkarist McKinley UCLA (2017)
32 / 50

DE Takkarist McKinley

UCLA (2017)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
LB Raekwon McMillan Ohio State (2017)
33 / 50

LB Raekwon McMillan

Ohio State (2017)

Gregory Payan/Associated Press
T Kolton Miller UCLA (2018)
34 / 50

T Kolton Miller

UCLA (2018)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
TE Foster Moreau LSU (2019)
35 / 50

TE Foster Moreau

LSU (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
CB Trayvon Mullen Clemson (2019)
36 / 50

CB Trayvon Mullen

Clemson (2019)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
LB Tanner Muse Clemson (2020)
37 / 50

LB Tanner Muse

Clemson (2020)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DE Carl Nassib Penn State (2016)
38 / 50

DE Carl Nassib

Penn State (2016)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
T Brandon Parker North Carolina A&T (2018)
39 / 50

T Brandon Parker

North Carolina A&T (2018)

Gregory Payan/Associated Press
QB Nathan Peterman Pittsburgh (2017)
40 / 50

QB Nathan Peterman

Pittsburgh (2017)

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
WR Trey Quinn SMU (2018)
41 / 50

WR Trey Quinn

SMU (2018)

Gregory Payan/Associated Press
WR Hunter Renfrow Clemson (2019)
42 / 50

WR Hunter Renfrow

Clemson (2019)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
RB Theo Riddick Notre Dame (2013)
43 / 50

RB Theo Riddick

Notre Dame (2013)

Scott Boehm/Associated Press
WR Henry Ruggs III Alabama (2020)
44 / 50

WR Henry Ruggs III

Alabama (2020)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
G John Simpson Clemson (2020)
45 / 50

G John Simpson

Clemson (2020)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
DE Chris Smith Arkansas (2014)
46 / 50

DE Chris Smith

Arkansas (2014)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
TE Darren Waller Georgia Tech (2015)
47 / 50

TE Darren Waller

Georgia Tech (2015)

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
LB Kyle Wilber Wake Forest (2012)
48 / 50

LB Kyle Wilber

Wake Forest (2012)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
CB Daryl Worley West Virginia (2016)
49 / 50

CB Daryl Worley

West Virginia (2016)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
T Sam Young Notre Dame (2010)
50 / 50

T Sam Young

Notre Dame (2010)

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
