Derek Carr to serve as grand marshal for Pennzoil 400 at LVMS Sunday

Let's go racing, Raider Nation.

Quarterback Derek Carr will be stepping off the football field and onto the racetrack this weekend. Carr will be a grand marshal for the Pennzoil 400 this Sunday, March 7, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Carr headlining as grand marshal for this race will put him on a list with music artist Pitbull, King of Queens star Kevin James and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who have served as marshals for cup races this season.

"This will be such a thrill to have the chance to bring the NASCAR Cup Series cars to life," Carr said. "I know there have been a long list on luminaries who have served in this role, and it's pretty cool to join them. I'm sure it's going to be exhilarating once those cars fire up."