Donate a Backpack

Oct 05, 2010 at 05:05 AM
LendaHandLogo.jpg

The Oakland Raiders are teaming up with The Lend a Hand Foundation. Are you heading to Sunday's game between the Raiders and the Chargers? Donate a backpack for students in need. Bins will be stationed at Gates C and D at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Drop off a backpack on your way to your seats.

The Lend A Hand Foundation has been in existence for over 13 years. Thier mission is "to enhance the quality of life of less fortunate youth with a special interest in youth residing in transitional housing facilities (shelters and foster care)."

This past August marked their 10-year anniversary of giving out backpacks to Oakland schools and other students needing support to make sure they were equipped for the new school year.

Visit their website at http://www.lendahandfoundation.org/ or call 510.553.1262 for more information.

