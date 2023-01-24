Dylan Parham selected to 2022 PFWA All-Rookie Team

Jan 24, 2023 at 10:40 AM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Dylan Parham has been selected to the 2022 Professional Football Writers of America's (PFWA) All-Rookie Team.

The Raiders' third-round pick out of the University of Memphis started all 17 games his rookie season, taking 94 percent of available offensive snaps. His versatility afforded the Silver and Black to move him around the offensive line, taking snaps at left and right guard, and seeing two starts at center. In Week 17 against the No. 1 ranked 49ers defense, Parham received an 85.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus and 92.3 run grade – both of which were season highs.

This is the second straight season the Raiders have had a player voted to the PFWA All-Rookie team, as Tre’von Moehrig was selected in 2021. He's also the first Raiders guard to be selected to the team since Steve Wisniewski in 1989.

Below is the full 2022 PFWA All-Rookie Team:

Offense
QB – Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
RB – Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons; Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
WR – Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints; Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
TE – Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans
C – Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens
G – Zion Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers; Dylan Parham, Las Vegas Raiders
T – Braxton Jones, Chicago Bears; Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Defense
DL – Jordan Davis, Philadelphia Eagles; Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions; George Karlaftis, Kansas City Chiefs; Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants
LB – Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars; Malcolm Rodriguez, Detroit Lions; Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers
CB – Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, New York Jets, Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks
S – Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens; Jalen Pitre, Houston Texans

Special Teams
PK – Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers
P – Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee Titans
KR – Dallis Flowers, Indianapolis Colts
PR – Marcus Jones, New England Patriots
ST – Brenden Schooler, New England Patriots

Best of 177 Feet Up from 2022

View team photographer Matt Aguirre's best photos from the catwalk at Allegiant Stadium from the Raiders' 2022 season.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with fans after making a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with fans after making a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50), safety Duron Harmon (30), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50), safety Duron Harmon (30), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated after kicking a 32-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated after kicking a 32-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) is congratulated by cornerback Amik Robertson (21) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) is congratulated by cornerback Amik Robertson (21) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with running back Ameer Abdullah (22), fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) after rushing for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with running back Ameer Abdullah (22), fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) after rushing for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) returns a fumble 68-yard for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) returns a fumble 68-yard for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) returns a fumble 68-yard for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) returns a fumble 68-yard for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) returns a fumble 68-yard for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) returns a fumble 68-yard for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 50-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 50-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates after a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates after a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrate after the Houston Texans missed a field goal during the regular season home game at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrate after the Houston Texans missed a field goal during the regular season home game at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) lines up before the kickoff during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) lines up before the kickoff during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver as wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) blocks during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver as wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) blocks during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) snaps the ball during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) snaps the ball during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 60

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 60

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after making a 49-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after making a 49-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of Allegiant Stadium during the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the New England Patriots.
49 / 60

A view of Allegiant Stadium during the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 24-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) calls signs before the snap during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) calls signs before the snap during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) passes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) passes during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) rushes during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 60

The Las Vegas Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) blocks as wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) blocks as wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) is congratulated by linebacker Harvey Langi (56) after breaking up a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) is congratulated by linebacker Harvey Langi (56) after breaking up a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Austin Calitro (53) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Austin Calitro (53) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 60

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
