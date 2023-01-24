Dylan Parham selected to 2022 PFWA All-Rookie Team

The Raiders' third-round pick out of the University of Memphis started all 17 games his rookie season, taking 94 percent of available offensive snaps. His versatility afforded the Silver and Black to move him around the offensive line, taking snaps at left and right guard, and seeing two starts at center. In Week 17 against the No. 1 ranked 49ers defense, Parham received an 85.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus and 92.3 run grade – both of which were season highs.