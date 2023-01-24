Dylan Parham selected to 2022 PFWA All-Rookie Team

Dylan Parham has been selected to the 2022 Professional Football Writers of America's (PFWA) All-Rookie Team.
The Raiders' third-round pick out of the University of Memphis started all 17 games his rookie season, taking 94 percent of available offensive snaps. His versatility afforded the Silver and Black to move him around the offensive line, taking snaps at left and right guard, and seeing two starts at center. In Week 17 against the No. 1 ranked 49ers defense, Parham received an 85.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus and 92.3 run grade – both of which were season highs.
This is the second straight season the Raiders have had a player voted to the PFWA All-Rookie team, as Tre’von Moehrig was selected in 2021. He's also the first Raiders guard to be selected to the team since Steve Wisniewski in 1989.
Below is the full 2022 PFWA All-Rookie Team:
Offense
QB – Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
RB – Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons; Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
WR – Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints; Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
TE – Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans
C – Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens
G – Zion Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers; Dylan Parham, Las Vegas Raiders
T – Braxton Jones, Chicago Bears; Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys
Defense
DL – Jordan Davis, Philadelphia Eagles; Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions; George Karlaftis, Kansas City Chiefs; Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants
LB – Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars; Malcolm Rodriguez, Detroit Lions; Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers
CB – Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, New York Jets, Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks
S – Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens; Jalen Pitre, Houston Texans
Special Teams
PK – Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers
P – Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee Titans
KR – Dallis Flowers, Indianapolis Colts
PR – Marcus Jones, New England Patriots
ST – Brenden Schooler, New England Patriots
View team photographer Matt Aguirre's best photos from the catwalk at Allegiant Stadium from the Raiders' 2022 season.