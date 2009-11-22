Fans Travel from Australia to Watch Raiders Live

Nov 22, 2009 at 04:49 AM
112209aussies2.jpg


The Nadolny family from Adelaide, South Australia traveled more than 16 hours to watch the Oakland Raiders play live.

"We looked at the schedule and planned our trip around a time when the Raiders had two consecutive home games. This was an early Christmas gift for my son," Mr. Nadolny said.

His son, Hayden Nadolny, has been following the team since a family friend returned with a Silver and Black jersey.

"Pretty much everyone at my school, everyone knows I am a Raiders fan. When a family friend returned to Australia from the United States, he brought me back a Raiders jersey. I saw the Silver and Black and they became my team," Hayden explained.

The family took a two-hour flight from Adelaide to Sydney, and then boarded a plane for the 14-hour flight to San Francisco to watch their team.

Today's game against the Cincinnati Bengals marks the third game the Nablony family has attended. The family's first NFL experience came late in the 2007 season when the Raiders took on the San Diego Chargers. It was also the family's first tailgating experience.

"It was certainly a different experience. We had really no idea what to expect. It is such a different atmosphere here before games here than anything we have in Australia. I was amazed that the parking lot opens at eight. People tailgate here all morning then go inside to enjoy the game. In Australia, I can get to the lot for a 'footie' game an hour before the match, find a spot, and head inside," Hayden said.

Hayden added, "Win or lose I'll always represent the Raiders. "

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Allegiant Stadium sees big turnout of fans receiving first vaccinations to attend Monday night opener

Around 300 people received vaccinations at Allegiant Stadium on gameday in order to attend the thriller against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Credit One Bank partners with Raiders to launch 'One for the Community' program

For each successful extra point kicked by the Raiders during the regular season, Credit One Bank will donate $2,000 to local charities.
news

Raiders team up with Intermountain Healthcare for helmet giveaway

The Raiders this week collaborated with Intermountain Healthcare to donate helmets to members of the Canyon Springs and Valley High School football teams. 
news

Raiders, Intermountain Healthcare host football clinic for youth coaches

The clinics are developed by football experts and medical specialists to help coaches provide exceptional football experiences to their players and become Heads up Certified by USA Football. 
news

Raiders host Nike 11-On event for Southern Nevada boys high school football teams

Sixteen Las Vegas area high school teams participated in the Nike 11-On at Valley High School.
news

Q&A: Aces star A'ja Wilson on the Raiders, visiting Allegiant Stadium and more

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards sat down with the 2020 WNBA MVP to catch up on the landscape of Las Vegas sports.
news

Las Vegas Raiders collaborate with Gaudin Motor Company to auction Raiders edition Ford Bronco for charity

The 2021 Badlands Raiders edition Ford Bronco raised $275,000 for the two Las-Vegas based charities this past weekend.
news

Derek Carr embracing the Las Vegas community through the Golden Knights' playoff success

No. 4 has loved the electricity the Golden Knights have brought to the city — and can't wait for Raiders fans to emulate it.
news

Paramount Network's 'Bar Rescue' gets a hand from a couple of Raiders

Clelin Ferrell and Trayvon Mullen appear on latest episode of 'Bar Rescue' that aired Sunday night.
news

Raiders host Girls Flag Football All-Star Game, Combine, Clinic

These activities were part of the "Inspire" program, a unique endeavor presented by Allegiant, which stepped in to provide several assets for the participants including camp shirts and giveaway items.
news

Raiders honor veterans on Memorial Day

The Raiders Foundation expressed their gratitude to Share Village residents, many of which are veterans, by providing lunch and recognizing them for their service.
news

Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas launches The Defensive Line Foundation

The organization is 'dedicated to end the epidemic of youth suicide, especially for young people of color, by transforming the way we communicate and connect about mental health.'
Advertising