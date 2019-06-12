Five Observations from Day One of the Oakland Raiders Mandatory Minicamp

3. Don't sleep on Tyrell Williams either…

Antonio Brown has understandably garnered a ton of attention since arriving in the Bay Area, but one guy that I've been impressed by throughout the entire Offseason Workout Program is another wideout the Raiders signed this offseason – Tyrell Williams.

With 52 appearances under his belt, the former Los Angeles Charger has his best football still ahead of him, and watching practice Tuesday, I was struck by just how smoothly Williams does everything.

From running routes, to going through drills and catching passes, everything that No. 16 does looks so fluid, and I really can't wait to watch more of him throughout training camp and the preseason.

Brown is going to be the recipient of a ton of defensive attention this year, and I think that Tyrell Williams is going to be one of the biggest benefactors of those eyes being on No. 84.

4. Darren Waller keeps the good times rolling

Another guy who has really enjoyed a quality start to 2019 is tight end Darren Waller.

In addition to being an absolutely freak athlete, the former Baltimore Raven is at a good place off the field, and with the confidence of Coach Gruden and the organization behind him, Waller is hopeful that he's found a permanent football home.

"The thing with me is…I feel like people have always had faith in me, but it was like I didn't really have faith in myself," he explained Tuesday. "So it's part of doing my part, doing my half because a lot of coaches have stuck their neck out for me and what I've given them in return isn't what they deserve or what the team deserved. For Coach Gruden to say that, I feel like I'm at a place in my life where I can build off of that and make the most of my abilities and what God gave me."