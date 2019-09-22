Five observations from the Raiders' Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings

Unfortunately for the Oakland Raiders, they didn't get the start to their extended road trip they were looking for, as they fell to the Minnesota Vikings 34-14.

After the Vikings scored three touchdowns early, Mike Zimmer's group cruised to their second win of 2019, as the Silver and Black just couldn't find any type of sustained success at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Silver and Black will fly back to California tonight, before beginning their preparation for the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday.

Here are five observations from Sunday's game.

1. The fast start just wasn't there

The past two weeks, the Silver and Black have started fast.

First, against the Denver Broncos, Derek Carr and the Raiders set the tone early, and then last week, the group jumped out to an early 10-0 lead before ultimately falling to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Well, unfortunately for Head Coach Jon Gruden's team, they couldn't make it three weeks in a row with a fast start against the Vikings.

After Kirk Cousins and Co., marched down the field to take an early 7-0 lead, the Raiders proceeded to go three-and-out before giving the ball back to the Vikings.

By the time the teams returned to the locker room for halftime, the Vikings had extended their lead to 21-7, and while the Raiders didn't go down without a fight, alas, that lead proved to be too much to overcome.

2. Dalvin Cook was problematic

Entering Sunday's matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium, Dalvin Cook was the NFL's leading rusher, and with another 100-plus yard performance against the Silver and Black, I don't think he'll be relinquishing that title for a while.

The Vikings fed Cook early and often, starting with the very first drive of the afternoon, and before was all said and done, the explosive runner had tallied 110 yards on 16 carries, and added a touchdown for good measure as well.

The former Florida State Seminole was key to the success the Vikings found early, as his 65 yards in the first half really helped the totality of the Minnesota offense.

Through the first two weeks, Paul Guenther's group had done a stellar job limiting the run, but unfortunately that wasn't the case Sunday.

Cook is a beast, and he showed that in a big way in his third outing of 2019.