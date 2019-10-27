Five observations from the Raiders' Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans

Oct 27, 2019 at 04:30 PM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

After leading for much of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium, the Oakland Raiders eventually fell to Deshaun Watson and Co., 27-24.

With Week 8 now in the books, the Silver and Black will finally get some home cooking, as they'll return to Oakland for their next three games.

Here are five observations from the Week 8 clash.

1. Tyrell Williams returned to work

After not playing in a game since Week 4, Tyrell Williams returned to action Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium, and while he didn't really get cooking until the second half, once he got rolling, boy, did he get rolling.

As I said, Williams didn't even have a target until after the intermission, but in the span of three plays, No. 16 totaled 69 receiving yards and a touchdown, ultimately finishing the day with 91 receiving yards.

With Williams' return to action, the Silver and Black once again featured a new receiving corps, as the team went with Trevor Davis, Zay Jones, Hunter Renfrow, Dwayne Harris and Williams as their five active wideouts.

And give credit to the group as a whole, because while Williams may not have gotten loose as much as he wanted in his return to action, the collective unit really put together a nice day, beginning with Hunter Renfrow's 65-yard, first quarter touchdown.

The former Clemson Tiger finished his day with 88 receiving yards and Zay Jones chipped in with 27 in his Raiders' debut…

2. We finally saw the starting offensive line… For a time.

It might have taken until late-October, but we finally got a chance to see the starting offensive line that Coach Gruden envisioned in training camp.

With a healthy Trent Brown back in the mix, the Silver and Black trotted out Kolton Miller, Richie Incognito, Rodney Hudson, and Brown as the group in front of Derek Carr, and the big fellas did not disappoint.

Unfortunately, that starting five didn't last long, as Rodney Hudson suffered an ankle injury midway through the first quarter that forced him to miss the remainder of the game. In his stead, Andre James took over as the center, and while replacing a guy like Hudson is near impossible, the undrafted rookie performed admirably.

In addition to helping the run game get rolling, the group also didn't let Derek Carr get sacked for the second week in a row.

Once again, the offensive line showed that it really is the strength of the 2019 Oakland Raiders – regardless of the personnel they're forced to roll with come game day.

3. Trayon Mullen gets the start

Well, it's easy to see why Coach Gruden and his staff wanted to get an extended look at Trayon Mullen.

The former Clemson Tiger got the first start of his young career Week 8 in Houston, and his presence was immediately felt in the Raiders' secondary, as he had a big tackle in the run game on his first series of game action.

While he also just missed out on a pick-six in the first quarter, the rookie's first extended run was unsurprisingly not perfect – he got called for holding on a 3rd and long that ultimately gave Houston a fresh set of down – by and large, Mullen enjoyed more positive plays than negative ones against Deshaun Watson and Co.

In terms of playing time, Nevin Lawson subbed in for Mullen midway through the second quarter, and two split time for the rest of the way.

Welcome to the big show, Trayvon, you equated yourself quite nicely.

4. Josh Jacobs kept on rollin'… With some help from his friends.

We can all take a collective sigh of relief, as Josh Jacobs' shoulder appeared to be fine Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

Likely the most consistent offensive weapon the Silver and Black have had at their disposal in 2019, Jacobs was back to his usual form against the Texans gaining 26 first quarter yards, eventually ending his seventh game as Raider with 15 carries for 66 yards.

While Jacobs no doubt got his against the Texans, DeAndré Washington also made sure his homecoming to Houston was a memorable one, as he carried the football five times for 23 yards.

The Raiders have made no bones about it, they want to run the ball, and control the line of scrimmage, and they did exactly that for the most part against the Texans.

5. DeAndre Hopkins – Problematic

Man, watching DeAndre Hopkins play football is a lot of fun.

While Hopins ultimately didn't find the end zone in Week 8, the fact remains that the Texans' Pro Bowl receiver was very much a problem for Paul Guenther's defense, as he finished his afternoon with north of 100 receiving yards, including a handful of big catches in the second half.

Deshaun Watson was an absolute beast against the Silver and Black Sunday afternoon, but having a player like Hopkins at his disposal no doubt made things a lot easier for him.

Give credit where it's due, Hopkins and Watson bested the Raiders' defense on Sunday.

Gameday Photos: Week 8 vs. Texans

Check into NRG Stadium to see an exclusive look at photos from the Raiders' Week 8 game against the Houston Texans.

Raiders alumnus George Atkinson on the sidelines during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
1 / 91

Raiders alumnus George Atkinson on the sidelines during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther on the sidelines during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
2 / 91

Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther on the sidelines during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders safety Karl Joseph (42) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
3 / 91

Raiders safety Karl Joseph (42) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
4 / 91

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
5 / 91

Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
6 / 91

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
7 / 91

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
8 / 91

Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
9 / 91

Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver/return specialist Dwayne Harris (17) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
10 / 91

Raiders wide receiver/return specialist Dwayne Harris (17) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
11 / 91

Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
12 / 91

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
13 / 91

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
14 / 91

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
15 / 91

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Katelyn Mulcahy/NFL
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
16 / 91

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Eric Christian Smith/Assocaited Press
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
17 / 91

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Katelyn Mulcahy/NFL
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
18 / 91

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Eric Christian Smith/Assocaited Press
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
19 / 91

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Katelyn Mulcahy/NFL
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
20 / 91

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Eric Christian Smith/Assocaited Press
Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
21 / 91

Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Eric Christian Smith/Assocaited Press
Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (8) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
22 / 91

Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (8) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
23 / 91

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
24 / 91

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Katelyn Mulcahy/NFL
Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
25 / 91

Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
26 / 91

Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
27 / 91

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
28 / 91

Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
29 / 91

Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
30 / 91

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Michael Wyke/Assocaited Press
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
31 / 91

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Eric Christian Smith/Assocaited Press
Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
32 / 91

Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Michael Wyke/Assocaited Press
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
33 / 91

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Michael Wyke/Assocaited Press
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
34 / 91

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Michael Wyke/Assocaited Press
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
35 / 91

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
36 / 91

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden, quarterback Mike Glennon (7) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
37 / 91

Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden, quarterback Mike Glennon (7) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders huddle during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
38 / 91

The Raiders huddle during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
39 / 91

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
40 / 91

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Michael Wyke/Associated Press
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
41 / 91

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
42 / 91

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Katelyn Mulcah/NFL
Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16), running back DeAndré Washington (33), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
43 / 91

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16), running back DeAndré Washington (33), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Katelyn Mulcah/NFL
Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (8) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
44 / 91

Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (8) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders tight ends coach Frank Smith and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
45 / 91

Raiders tight ends coach Frank Smith and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Jon Gruden during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
46 / 91

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Jon Gruden during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
47 / 91

Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders defensive end Benson Mayowa (91) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
48 / 91

Raiders defensive end Benson Mayowa (91) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and offensive lineman Andre James (68) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
49 / 91

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and offensive lineman Andre James (68) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
50 / 91

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
51 / 91

Raiders wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
52 / 91

Raiders running back DeAndré Washington (33) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Michael Wyke/Associated Press
Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
53 / 91

Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
54 / 91

Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59), safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
55 / 91

Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59), safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
56 / 91

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders defensive end Benson Mayowa (91) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
57 / 91

Raiders defensive end Benson Mayowa (91) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Eric Christian Smith/The Associated Press
Raiders fans during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
58 / 91

Raiders fans during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders huddle during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
59 / 91

The Raiders huddle during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
60 / 91

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
61 / 91

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
62 / 91

Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
63 / 91

Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
64 / 91

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
65 / 91

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press
Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
66 / 91

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
67 / 91

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
68 / 91

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press
Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
69 / 91

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (8) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
70 / 91

Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (8) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
71 / 91

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
72 / 91

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
73 / 91

The Raiders during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
74 / 91

Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver/return specialist Dwayne Harris (17) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
75 / 91

Raiders wide receiver/return specialist Dwayne Harris (17) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
76 / 91

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
77 / 91

Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
78 / 91

Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
79 / 91

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
80 / 91

Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
81 / 91

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
82 / 91

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
83 / 91

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
84 / 91

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), Head Coach Jon Gruden and running backs coach Kirby Wilson during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
85 / 91

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), Head Coach Jon Gruden and running backs coach Kirby Wilson during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
86 / 91

Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press
Raiders defensive tackle P.J. Hall (92) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
87 / 91

Raiders defensive tackle P.J. Hall (92) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
88 / 91

Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
89 / 91

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
90 / 91

Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
91 / 91

Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) during the regular season game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders activate WR Hunter Renfrow and TE Darren Waller

In corresponding moves, the Raiders have released WR DJ Turner and TE Jacob Hollister.

news

What They're Saying: Patriots talk going up against a Raiders leader they know well

Take a look at what New England Patriots' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 15 matchup.

news

Raiders-Patriots Week 15 Injury Report: Bars, Ya-Sin out for Sunday

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New England Patriots.

news

Pick Six: The Patriots will serve as a familiar challenge for the Raiders

Six storylines to follow as Josh McDaniels prepares for his second game as a head coach against former team.

Advertising