Five observations from the Raiders' Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans

After leading for much of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium, the Oakland Raiders eventually fell to Deshaun Watson and Co., 27-24.

With Week 8 now in the books, the Silver and Black will finally get some home cooking, as they'll return to Oakland for their next three games.

Here are five observations from the Week 8 clash.

1. Tyrell Williams returned to work

After not playing in a game since Week 4, Tyrell Williams returned to action Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium, and while he didn't really get cooking until the second half, once he got rolling, boy, did he get rolling.

As I said, Williams didn't even have a target until after the intermission, but in the span of three plays, No. 16 totaled 69 receiving yards and a touchdown, ultimately finishing the day with 91 receiving yards.

With Williams' return to action, the Silver and Black once again featured a new receiving corps, as the team went with Trevor Davis, Zay Jones, Hunter Renfrow, Dwayne Harris and Williams as their five active wideouts.

And give credit to the group as a whole, because while Williams may not have gotten loose as much as he wanted in his return to action, the collective unit really put together a nice day, beginning with Hunter Renfrow's 65-yard, first quarter touchdown.

The former Clemson Tiger finished his day with 88 receiving yards and Zay Jones chipped in with 27 in his Raiders' debut…

2. We finally saw the starting offensive line… For a time.

It might have taken until late-October, but we finally got a chance to see the starting offensive line that Coach Gruden envisioned in training camp.

With a healthy Trent Brown back in the mix, the Silver and Black trotted out Kolton Miller, Richie Incognito, Rodney Hudson, and Brown as the group in front of Derek Carr, and the big fellas did not disappoint.

Unfortunately, that starting five didn't last long, as Rodney Hudson suffered an ankle injury midway through the first quarter that forced him to miss the remainder of the game. In his stead, Andre James took over as the center, and while replacing a guy like Hudson is near impossible, the undrafted rookie performed admirably.

In addition to helping the run game get rolling, the group also didn't let Derek Carr get sacked for the second week in a row.