Five Raiders to watch in the preseason opener against the Lions

After almost three weeks at camp, and countless hours on the practice field, the Oakland Raiders are finally, finally set to play 60 minutes of real football.

Head Coach Jon Gruden and the Silver and Black open up the 2018 preseason tomorrow night against the Detroit Lions, and while we likely won't see Derek Carr, Marshawn Lynch, or a ton of Bruce Irvin, the next four weeks are crucially important to a bunch of players on the roster.

Let's take a look at five of those players you need to watch Friday night against the Lions.

Tackle Kolton Miller

So, as of now, we don't know just how much we'll see from the rookie tackle, but I would expect to see him strap on the pads, and get a little bit of run against the Lions defensive line.

Veteran left tackle Donald Penn has been on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list all training camp, so No. 77 has run with the starting offensive line since the team has touched down in Napa.

Miller has certainly held his own on the left side, but it'll be exciting to see how he looks in actual game, even if it's the preseason.

The Silver and Black have big hopes for Miller; let's see how he responds.

Defensive Tackle P.J. Hall

Hall is another rookie poised to make some noise in 2018.

The former Sam Houston State Bearkat has enjoyed a quality start to his first training camp in Silver and Black, and he's someone you should watch Friday night against the Lions.

For the past several years, as good as the Raiders' edge rush has been, the big fellas in the middle have struggled to provide an interior rush of their own.

With Hall – as well as fellow rookie Maurice Hurst – now in the mix, that situation will hopefully be remedied, and we'll get our first look at that rush against the Lions.