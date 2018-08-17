Five storylines to watch when the Raiders take on the Los Angeles Rams

3. Can Connor Cook keep it rolling?

The third-year quarterback looked like a man reborn Friday night at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

He was poised in the pocket, looked confident executing Head Coach Jon Gruden's offense, and was calm under pressure, finishing his preseason debut 11 of 19 for 141 yards and one touchdown.

Currently the No. 2 quarterback listed on the depth chart, Cook will have to keep stringing together quality performances to keep it that way, as EJ Manuel is hot on his heels for the right to back up Derek Carr.

The former Michigan State Spartan likely won't go against the full battery of Rams' defensive backs Saturday afternoon, but nevertheless, another strong outing would go a long way in keeping his hold of the No. 2 job.

The Cook/Manuel battle is one that will likely last throughout the entire preseason, and with just three games left before Week 1, each preseason matchup will become even more important for the two quarterbacks.

4. Is it Arden Key time?

Will Saturday be the day Arden Key makes his debut in Silver and Black?

The rookie defensive end wasn't able to go last week against the Lions, but after returning to practice earlier this week, it looks like Key is poised to put the pads on and hit the field at the LA Coliseum.

What I've seen from Key this training camp, I've liked a lot. The man knows how to get to the quarterback, and if him, Bruce Irvin, and the interior rush are all rocking, look out, this pass rush could be nasty in 2018.

I've said all offseason that I expect the Raiders to far eclipse the 31 sacks they tallied last year, and I think the addition of Key is going to be one of those reasons why.

I think we collectively have big expectations for Mr. Key, I'm hoping we'll get to see his first game action against the Rams.

5. Vanilla…. With sprinkles?

This is kind of funky; not only will the Raiders and Rams face off Saturday afternoon, they're going to open the regular season against one another just 23 days later on Monday night football in Oakland.

So, knowing that in just over three weeks you're going to face the same opponent – for real, for real – how will that change how Coach Gruden and his staff approach the play calling and scheme that they show in LA?

Well, Coach Gruden said when asked that very question that Saturday's game will be used to evaluate the players on the Raiders' 90-man roster, and while that really is the most important thing – along with health – to come out of the preseason with, I'll be keeping an eye out to see just how "vanilla" everything looks for the Silver and Black.