Five storylines to watch when the Raiders take on the Los Angeles Rams

Aug 17, 2018 at 08:57 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/2017/July/eddie_byline_072117.jpg
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Training camp is officially done, so up next for the Oakland Raiders is a preseason bout with the Los Angeles Rams Saturday afternoon.

While the Silver and Black's 1-0 preseason record is all well and good, we all know that this team – or any team in the NFL – will not be defined by what they do in August.

That said, there's a lot of good information we can garner from what we'll see Saturday afternoon at the Los Angeles Coliseum; here are five storylines to follow this weekend when the Raiders take on Sean McVay and the Rams.

1. The environment

It's been a while since the Silver and Black played at the Los Angeles Coliseum – Christmas Eve of 1994 to be exact – but let's be real, the City of Angels is still a Raiders' town.

The Raiders called LA home for 12 years, from 1982-1994, winning a world championship during their time in Southern California, all while leaving an indelible mark on the city and its culture.

It may have been 24 years since the Raiders have called LA home, but I have a feeling we're going to see a lot of people rocking the Silver and Black come game time.

Even though it's a preseason game, there's going to be something special brewing in the Los Angeles Coliseum, and I for one can't wait to see – and hear – it.

2. Act II of the Chris Warren III Show

If you're looking for an offensive MVP from last week's win over the Detroit Lions, it has to either be Warren III or Connor Cook.

We'll get to No. 18 in just a bit, but let's focus on the rookie running back for just a second.

After a solid start to camp, where he completely leveled poor Jarrad Davis during one of the joint practices with the Lions, Warren III was an absolute beast in his first NFL action.

When the dust settled, and there were no more linebackers to toss out of his way, the former Texas Longhorn had carried the ball 13 times, averaging nearly seven yards per attempt.

Now, I know that it was just one game, but just to put that number in perspective a little bit, Alvin Kamara averaged just over six yards per carry last year, and that was good for first in the NFL.

Before you guys jump down my throat for comparing Warren to Kamara, that's not that I'm doing, I'm simply trying to show how impressive Warren's outing was last week.

If No. 34 wants to keep his dream of making the 53-man roster alive, he's going to need to keep enjoying big days against live competition; let's see how he fares against the Rams.

3. Can Connor Cook keep it rolling?

The third-year quarterback looked like a man reborn Friday night at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

He was poised in the pocket, looked confident executing Head Coach Jon Gruden's offense, and was calm under pressure, finishing his preseason debut 11 of 19 for 141 yards and one touchdown.

Currently the No. 2 quarterback listed on the depth chart, Cook will have to keep stringing together quality performances to keep it that way, as EJ Manuel is hot on his heels for the right to back up Derek Carr.

The former Michigan State Spartan likely won't go against the full battery of Rams' defensive backs Saturday afternoon, but nevertheless, another strong outing would go a long way in keeping his hold of the No. 2 job.

The Cook/Manuel battle is one that will likely last throughout the entire preseason, and with just three games left before Week 1, each preseason matchup will become even more important for the two quarterbacks.

4. Is it Arden Key time?

Will Saturday be the day Arden Key makes his debut in Silver and Black?

The rookie defensive end wasn't able to go last week against the Lions, but after returning to practice earlier this week, it looks like Key is poised to put the pads on and hit the field at the LA Coliseum.

What I've seen from Key this training camp, I've liked a lot. The man knows how to get to the quarterback, and if him, Bruce Irvin, and the interior rush are all rocking, look out, this pass rush could be nasty in 2018.

I've said all offseason that I expect the Raiders to far eclipse the 31 sacks they tallied last year, and I think the addition of Key is going to be one of those reasons why.

I think we collectively have big expectations for Mr. Key, I'm hoping we'll get to see his first game action against the Rams.

5. Vanilla…. With sprinkles?

This is kind of funky; not only will the Raiders and Rams face off Saturday afternoon, they're going to open the regular season against one another just 23 days later on Monday night football in Oakland.

So, knowing that in just over three weeks you're going to face the same opponent – for real, for real – how will that change how Coach Gruden and his staff approach the play calling and scheme that they show in LA?

Well, Coach Gruden said when asked that very question that Saturday's game will be used to evaluate the players on the Raiders' 90-man roster, and while that really is the most important thing – along with health – to come out of the preseason with, I'll be keeping an eye out to see just how "vanilla" everything looks for the Silver and Black.

There's really no point in tipping your hand to an opponent in mid-August, but nevertheless, I'm interested to see how the team handles this scheduling oddity.

Top Shots: 2018 Training Camp

Take a look through some of the top images from the Raiders' 2018 Training Camp in Napa, California

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Thursday, August 2, 2018, in Napa, California.
1 / 49

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Thursday, August 2, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver and return specialist Dwayne Harris (17) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.
2 / 49

Oakland Raiders wide receiver and return specialist Dwayne Harris (17) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders safety Erik Harris (25), strong safety Karl Joseph (42), and linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) on the field for a joint practice with the Detroit Lions at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 8, 2018, in Napa, California.
3 / 49

Oakland Raiders safety Erik Harris (25), strong safety Karl Joseph (42), and linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) on the field for a joint practice with the Detroit Lions at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 8, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders strong safety Karl Joseph (42) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 1, 2018, in Napa, California.
4 / 49

Oakland Raiders strong safety Karl Joseph (42) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 1, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett and wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Friday, August 3, 2018, in Napa, California.
5 / 49

Oakland Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett and wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Friday, August 3, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.
6 / 49

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Justin Ellis (78) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.
7 / 49

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Justin Ellis (78) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Napa, California.
8 / 49

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, August 7, 2018, in Napa, California.
9 / 49

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, August 7, 2018, in Napa, California.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Emmanuel Lamur (54) and defensive end Arden Key (99) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, August 14, 2018, in Napa, California.
10 / 49

Oakland Raiders linebacker Emmanuel Lamur (54) and defensive end Arden Key (99) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, August 14, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (77) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Napa, California.
11 / 49

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (77) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) sign autographs for fans after practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, August 14, 2018, in Napa, California.
12 / 49

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) sign autographs for fans after practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, August 14, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Thursday, August 2, 2018, in Napa, California.
13 / 49

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Thursday, August 2, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talking to head coach of the Detroit Lions Matt Patricia on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Monday, August 7, 2018, in Napa, California.
14 / 49

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talking to head coach of the Detroit Lions Matt Patricia on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Monday, August 7, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders cornerback Dexter McDonald (23) and wide receiver Blacknall (80) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Napa, California.
15 / 49

Oakland Raiders cornerback Dexter McDonald (23) and wide receiver Blacknall (80) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Napa, California.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders kicker Eddy Piñeiro (9) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 8, 2018, in Napa, California.
16 / 49

Oakland Raiders kicker Eddy Piñeiro (9) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 8, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) on the field for a joint practice with the Detroit Lions at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 8, 2018, in Napa, California.
17 / 49

Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) on the field for a joint practice with the Detroit Lions at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 8, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, August 14, 2018, in Napa, California.
18 / 49

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, August 14, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable and offensive linemen on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 1, 2018, in Napa, California.
19 / 49

Oakland Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable and offensive linemen on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 1, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Napa, California.
20 / 49

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Napa, California.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith (86) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.
21 / 49

Oakland Raiders tight end Lee Smith (86) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.

Ali Badain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), quarterback EJ Manuel (3), and quarterback Connor Cook (18) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Napa, California.
22 / 49

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), quarterback EJ Manuel (3), and quarterback Connor Cook (18) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) on the field with military for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 8, 2018, in Napa, California.
23 / 49

Oakland Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) on the field with military for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 8, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders players and coaches on the field for a joint practice with the Detroit Lions at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, August 7, 2018, in Napa, California.
24 / 49

Oakland Raiders players and coaches on the field for a joint practice with the Detroit Lions at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, August 7, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis and head coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Friday, August 3, 2018, in Napa, California.
25 / 49

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis and head coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Friday, August 3, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders kicker Eddy Piñeiro (9) and punter Johnny Townsend (5) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.
26 / 49

Oakland Raiders kicker Eddy Piñeiro (9) and punter Johnny Townsend (5) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders punter Johnny Townsend (5) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.
27 / 49

Oakland Raiders punter Johnny Townsend (5) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Monday, August 13, 2018, in Napa, California.
28 / 49

Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Monday, August 13, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders fullback Keith Smith (41) and quarterback EJ Manuel (3) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.
29 / 49

Oakland Raiders fullback Keith Smith (41) and quarterback EJ Manuel (3) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.
30 / 49

Oakland Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Napa, California.
31 / 49

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Napa, California.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) with Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (15) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Monday, August 7, 2018, in Napa, California.
32 / 49

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) with Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (15) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Monday, August 7, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Justin Ellis (78) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Thursday, August 2, 2018, in Napa, California.
33 / 49

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Justin Ellis (78) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Thursday, August 2, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.
34 / 49

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) and running back Marshawn Lynch (24) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Napa, California.
35 / 49

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) and running back Marshawn Lynch (24) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Napa, California.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Thursday, August 2, 2018, in Napa, California.
36 / 49

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Thursday, August 2, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.
37 / 49

Oakland Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Napa, California.
38 / 49

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders safety Shalom Luani (26) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.
39 / 49

Oakland Raiders safety Shalom Luani (26) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders offensive guard Kelechi Osemele (70) on the field with military for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 8, 2018, in Napa, California.
40 / 49

Oakland Raiders offensive guard Kelechi Osemele (70) on the field with military for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 8, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) autographs for fans after practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 1, 2018, in Napa, California.
41 / 49

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) autographs for fans after practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 1, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.
42 / 49

Oakland Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and wide receiver Isaac Whitney (19) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.
43 / 49

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and wide receiver Isaac Whitney (19) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in Napa, California.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) with aDetroit Lions player on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 8, 2018, in Napa, California.
44 / 49

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) with aDetroit Lions player on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Wednesday, August 8, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) signs autographs for fans at practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, August 14, 2018, in Napa, California.
45 / 49

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) signs autographs for fans at practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, August 14, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Emmanuel Lamur (54) and linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) on the field for a joint practice with the Detroit Lions at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, August 7, 2018, in Napa, California.
46 / 49

Oakland Raiders linebacker Emmanuel Lamur (54) and linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) on the field for a joint practice with the Detroit Lions at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, August 7, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, August 14, 2018, in Napa, California.
47 / 49

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, August 14, 2018, in Napa, California.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders kicker Eddy Pi–eiro (9), offensive tackle David Sharpe (71), punter Johnny Townsend (5), and offensive guard Kelechi Osemele (70) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, August 14, 2018, in Napa, California.
48 / 49

Oakland Raiders kicker Eddy Pi–eiro (9), offensive tackle David Sharpe (71), punter Johnny Townsend (5), and offensive guard Kelechi Osemele (70) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, August 14, 2018, in Napa, California.

Matt Aguirre/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders offensive guard Kelechi Osemele (70) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, August 7, 2018, in Napa, California.
49 / 49

Oakland Raiders offensive guard Kelechi Osemele (70) on the field for practice at 2018 Training Camp at The Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Training Complex, Tuesday, August 7, 2018, in Napa, California.

James Plain/Oakland Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Darren Waller clocks in at No. 35 on NFL Network's Top 100 Players List

The tight end leapt up 64 spots from his 2020 ranking on the NFL Network's annual list.
news

'Hey, Madden': Long snapper Trent Sieg campaigns for higher rating after athletic snag

Sieg took to social media following the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams to poke some fun at his Madden 22 overall rating.
news

Nate Hobbs shows out in Los Angeles, earns game ball from Coach Gruden

The rookie cornerback out of Illinois seemed to be all over the field in the Raiders' 17-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams — and his impact was definitely felt.
news

Quick Hits: The best quotes from Coach Gruden, Nate Hobbs and more after LA win

Catch up on highlights from the media sessions that followed Saturday's victory over the Rams.
Advertising