Football 101 this Saturday!





Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and The Oakland Raiders Present Raiders Football 101: On the Field. The event is set for Saturday, October 24, 2009, from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Join Raiders Legends and players On the Field at the Coliseum for a one-of-a-kind Experience.

There will be a BBQ buffet, Oakland Raiders legends and players, non-contact game drills, cool photo opportunities, a back stage tour of the locker room, and a chance to win great raffle prizes - including game tickets and autographed Raiders memorabilia.

On the Field tickets are $100 each, and all reservations will be issued on a first come, first served basis, to the first 250 participants (18 and over).

On the Field was popular last year and this year is sure to sell out again. Attendance is limited, so don?t wait!

Send or call in your reservations

All net proceeds go toward a great cause: Breast cancer programs and services for low income women at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center.

RSVP by October 23, 2009. For more information call Dorine Tanaka at 510.204.1667.