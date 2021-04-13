Former Raider Mark Pattison begins his quest to climb Mount Everest

Apr 13, 2021 at 10:51 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

When last we checked in with former Raider — now mountain climber — Mark Pattison, he was getting ready to do what no former NFL player has ever done: finish climbing the seven summits.

All he had left was Mount Everest. You know, the big one.

Pattison spoke with JT the Brick earlier this month to discuss his preparation as well as his mindset ahead of one of the most taxing challenges of his life.

"When you get in those types of environments, super harsh, very cold, minus 40, you really have to figure out a way to keep your mind in the game because most accidents occur coming down the mountain," Pattison told JT. "You're so fatigued. You've been climbing all night long. And now you've gotta gather the strength ... to come down a probably 45 degree ice wall."

Ahead of his task, Pattison shared some photos from the start of his journey, including one that may take Raider Nation's breath away.

(Well, not quite as much as Mount Everest's altitude does.)

Follow his journey on social @markpattisonnfl or at http://markpattisonnfl.com/.

Related Content

news

MGM Resorts, Raiders partner with Three Square to distribute meals to Las Vegas families in need

Over 400 families were provided with the equivalent of around 40 meals each.
news

Karl Joseph returns to a Raiders squad he 'never wanted to leave'

The Raiders 2016 first-round pick is excited to make his return to the Raiders and says he hopes to end his career in Silver and Black.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Who could fall to the Raiders at No. 17?

Raider Nation seems curious about the best options the Raiders have to select in the 2021 NFL Draft in a few weeks.
news

Proponen Cambio de Regla en Números 

Varios jugadores podrían cambiar de número en su uniforme si aprueban cambio a la regla. 
Advertising