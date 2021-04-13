Former Raider Mark Pattison begins his quest to climb Mount Everest

When last we checked in with former Raider — now mountain climber — Mark Pattison, he was getting ready to do what no former NFL player has ever done: finish climbing the seven summits.

All he had left was Mount Everest. You know, the big one.

Pattison spoke with JT the Brick earlier this month to discuss his preparation as well as his mindset ahead of one of the most taxing challenges of his life.

"When you get in those types of environments, super harsh, very cold, minus 40, you really have to figure out a way to keep your mind in the game because most accidents occur coming down the mountain," Pattison told JT. "You're so fatigued. You've been climbing all night long. And now you've gotta gather the strength ... to come down a probably 45 degree ice wall."

Ahead of his task, Pattison shared some photos from the start of his journey, including one that may take Raider Nation's breath away.

(Well, not quite as much as Mount Everest's altitude does.)