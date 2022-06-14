Former Raider Nick Roach to appear on 'America's Got Talent' with NFL Players Choir

Jun 14, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

PlayersChoir_thumb_061422

It's time for a member of Raider Nation to show America his talents off the field.

Former Raiders linebacker Nick Roach, a member of the NFL Players Choir, which will be making an appearance on America's Got Talent with 11 members of the group on Tuesday night. Roach played for the Silver and Black in 2013, and lead the team in tackles (112) that season.

The NFL Players Choir initially started as a group of 40 players that has grown over the years to include retired and current players. The ensemble has performed at the Super Bowl Gospel celebration, The American Cancer Society's Share The Light virtual live streaming event and sang the national anthem at the 2022 Pro Bowl earlier this year.

The episode featuring their audition will air Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

