Free Agency Week 3: Raiders add another running back to the backfield

Three weeks into the NFL league year, and the Oakland Raiders are still in the midst of turning over their roster, adding pieces to both sides of the ball ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft.

While the "big name" signings might be behind us for the time being, it takes 53 players good players to win on Sunday.

Let's take a look at the moves the Silver and Black made the past week.

Signed:

Running back Isaiah Crowell – A versatile running back that Head Coach Jon Gruden believes can be a homerun hitter in his offense in 2019. After beginning his career in Cleveland, Crowell spent 2018 with the New York Jets where he averaged a career-high 4.8 yards per carry. In fact, Crowell has averaged over four yards per carry in four of his pro seasons.

Quarterback Landry Jones – The veteran quarterback joins the Raiders after spending 2018 as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the former Oklahoma Sooner has been a backup much of his career, he has made five starts, and his familiarity with Antonio Brown – they were teammates in Pittsburgh together – will be a resource that Coach Gruden is poised to utilize going forward.

Linebacker Brandon Marshall – Not to be confused with the other Brandon Marshall, the former Denver Bronco now finds himself on the right side of the AFC West rivalry after six seasons in the Mile High City. Marshall has 63 starts to his name, and with a Super Bowl ring in his trophy case, he also brings an air of winning to the Silver and Black's linebacking corps.

Tight end Luke Willson – Another Super Bowl champion added to the mix. The Raiders closed out the month of March by signing tight end Luke Willson, who served as a member of the prolific Seattle Seahawks teams of recent memory. The 28-year-old playmaker joins the team with a total of 1,216 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns, and 102 receptions to his name.

It's been a productive offseason for Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock; the start of the Offseason Workout Program can't get here soon enough.