From Phoenix to Las Vegas: 'Golden Shovel' passed to Super Bowl LVIII committee

In honor of Super Bowl LVIII being held in Las Vegas, the Raiders teamed up with NFL Green and its partners to plant 58 trees at Arroyo Sports Complex in Henderson on Tuesday morning.

The planting was part of a larger ceremony that passed the "Golden Shovel" from last year's Arizona Super Bowl committee to the Las Vegas committee, signifying the passing of community improvement projects from one host city to the other.

"I am so excited for the city of Las Vegas and the surrounding communities to have this opportunity," said Jennie Patel, Arizona Super Bowl Committee member. "It's so much bigger than what you just see here today. But this is the kickoff. This is the moment that really plants the seed of what is coming for Super Bowl LVIII."

Raiderettes and Raider Rusher were on hand to celebrate the moment and help with the planting efforts. These type of greening improvement projects are new to the Silver and Black, as they participated in similar events when Las Vegas served as the host city for the 2022 Draft and the 2022 and 2023 Pro Bowls.