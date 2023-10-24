From Phoenix to Las Vegas: 'Golden Shovel' passed to Super Bowl LVIII committee

Oct 24, 2023 at 01:39 PM
maileena-f-headshot-2023
Maileena Faaita

Digital Content Associate

SBGreen_thumb_102423

In honor of Super Bowl LVIII being held in Las Vegas, the Raiders teamed up with NFL Green and its partners to plant 58 trees at Arroyo Sports Complex in Henderson on Tuesday morning.

The planting was part of a larger ceremony that passed the "Golden Shovel" from last year's Arizona Super Bowl committee to the Las Vegas committee, signifying the passing of community improvement projects from one host city to the other.

"I am so excited for the city of Las Vegas and the surrounding communities to have this opportunity," said Jennie Patel, Arizona Super Bowl Committee member. "It's so much bigger than what you just see here today. But this is the kickoff. This is the moment that really plants the seed of what is coming for Super Bowl LVIII."

Raiderettes and Raider Rusher were on hand to celebrate the moment and help with the planting efforts. These type of greening improvement projects are new to the Silver and Black, as they participated in similar events when Las Vegas served as the host city for the 2022 Draft and the 2022 and 2023 Pro Bowls.

"Sustainability is a critical effort," said Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero. "It is also important that we expand green spaces to enhance quality of life and reduce air emissions. The benefit to our park today will certainly be significant, but my greater hope is that these efforts will take root with meaningful and lasting impacts to our water conservation efforts and a beautiful natural space that will grow and flourish for years to come."

NFL Green is the league's environmental program that works closely with communities who host Super Bowls, Pro Bowls and Drafts to create a lasting "green" effect on the environment. Since 1993, the NFL Green has been recognized for the Super Bowl being the greenest professional sports event in the country.

With a high importance placed on investing in local green spaces as well as conservation, NFL Green announced that this is just the first of more than a dozen community greening projects in the months leading up to the Super Bowl.

Upcoming projects include restoring two acres of habitat at Warm Springs park, planting fruit trees for Nevada's only nonprofit hospice, and planting more trees throughout Clark County to provide shade, cooling, beauty and to help reduce the heat island effect.

Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee President Sam Joffray noted how important it is that host cities see the good effects that come along with such a large event.

"We are a community making sure that we do everything we can to make sure the Super Bowl happens for Las Vegas instead of to Las Vegas," Joffary said. "This is an important milestone as we start our environmental program for the next few months that will have a lasting impact on the community."

Related Content

news

What the addition of flag football to the Olympics means for youth sports

In 2028, football will take the largest stage in sports at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
news

Raiders host Halloween Tent or Treat

The event included a Raiders pumpkin patch, where kids had the chance to visit and pick out their own pumpkin, inflatable obstacle courses, slides and football drills for all to enjoy.
news

Raiderettes participate in empowerment event for young women

This unique event aimed to push the conversation of overcoming adversity, building confidence and breaking through barriers to forge new pathways to success. 
news

Raiders support CCSD and National School Lunch Week

Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and Raiderettes attended Dusty Dickens Elementary School to emphasize the importance of having a nutritious school lunch.
news

Las Vegas Raiders donate $1 million to UNLV Athletics

Owner Mark Davis and President Sandra Douglass Morgan were on hand Tuesday to unveil signage for the Al Davis Team Room within the Fertitta Football Complex.
news

Raiders support City of Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League

 AJ Cole and Jakob Johnson engaged with veterans and members of the Las Vegas Wheelchair Football League at one of their practices this week to encourage and provide advice.
news

Raiders team up with The Just One Project to tackle food insecurity in Southern Nevada

Raiders Alumni and staff packed meals with volunteers at a distribution center in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.
news

Raiders and EoS Fitness reveal brand-new Recovery Room at Del Sol Academy

Innovative recovery space donated to support overall health and fitness of student athletes.
news

Las Vegas Raiders support Southern Nevada teachers, students through wide array of back-to-school events

In an effort to ensure students feel their best, the Silver and Black teamed up with local small businesses for the second straight year to cover the cost of back-to-school haircuts and beautician services.
news

Raiders present check to support Palo Verde athletic program

The presentation took place inside the school's cafeteria while members of the Palo Verde boys and girls flag football teams served lunch to teachers and staff.
news

Raiders engage community during Training Camp

Team executives and staff including President Sandra Douglass Morgan, as well as Raiders Alumni and Raiderettes, were on hand to welcome and engage with the groups and thank them for attending.

Latest Content

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Lions on Monday Night Football?

Oct 27, 2023

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Monday's game.
audio

Raiders-Lions talking points with Rhett Lewis and Paul Gutierrez | RPN

Oct 27, 2023

NFL Network's Rhett Lewis and ESPN's Paul Gutierrez dive into the Raiders' upcoming Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.
gallery

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Lions

Oct 27, 2023

As the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 8 matchup with the Detroit Lions, take a look back at their past matchups through the years.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Lions 

Oct 27, 2023

The Silver and Black head to Detroit for a Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup. 
video

The Silver and Black Show - Week 8 vs. Lions feat. Amik Robertson, Paul Gutierrez and Rhett Lewis

Oct 26, 2023

The Silver and Black Show's Amber Theoharis is joined by cornerback Amik Robertson, NFL Network's Rhett Lewis and ESPN's Paul Gutierrez to preview the Raiders' Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
audio

Coach McDaniels, Jimmy Garoppolo and Davante Adams Pressers | Week 8 vs. Lions | RPP

Oct 26, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and wide receiver Davante Adams address the media ahead of the Raiders' Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
audio

Jared Goff is playing efficient and confident football. Long-yardage downs could be the difference | RPN

Oct 26, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and preparing for the Detroit Lions and quarterback Jared Goff in Week 8.
news

Versus: Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson look to be driving forces in Motor City

Oct 26, 2023

The Silver and Black will have their work cut out for them against an efficient Detroit Lions offense.
video

Jimmy Garoppolo: 'It's a big one this week for us'

Oct 26, 2023

Ahead of Week 8, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo talks facing the Detroit Lions defense, wide receiver Davante Adams and more.
gallery

Practice Photos: Thursday 10.26.23

Oct 26, 2023

View the best photos from practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center before the Silver and Black travel to Detroit for their Week 8 matchup against the Lions.
news

Raiders-Lions Week 8 Injury Report

Oct 26, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Detroit Lions.
video

Davante Adams: 'We're still building'

Oct 26, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams on the upcoming matchup against the Detroit Lions, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the mindset on offense.
View All
Advertising