Furry hero K-9 Raider gets a celebratory visit from the Silver and Black 

Nov 09, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Maileena Faaita

A local furry hero received a special Silver and Black visit on Tuesday afternoon.

Daniel Carlson, Brian Hoyer, Jordan Meredith and Dalton Wagner stopped by William R. H. Fortye K-9 Operations Center to celebrate K-9 Raider's return to duty following a stabbing incident.

On October 16, 2023, Raider was on duty with his handler Officer Jeff Corbett when he was deployed during a burglary call. Raider was wounded during the arrest, but has since made a full recovery and is back in action.

Raider, a Dutch shepherd K-9, first joined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department back in 2020 and was purchased for the unit by the Silver and Black.

Bringing along a basket full of Raiders-themed dog toys and treats, the players had the opportunity to meet the four-legged friend, as well as Officer Corbett, and thank them for their service.

Raider's first toy of choice, not surprisingly, was the football.

From there, the Silver and Black group took a tour of the unit's building and even witnessed the dog and handler perform some training exercises.

"These four Raiders players that came today, they were lit up like the Christmas trees we're about to see," Assistant Sheriff Sasha Larkin said. "They were so happy, enthusiastic, energetic."

players-with-raider-at-k-9-event

After the event, the Raiders players and members of the LVMPD K-9 unit reflected on how special this day was for them and what it means to have this partnership.

"It was such an informative experience for us to discuss day-to-day things. You know, we're players but we're people too," Carlson said. "Just like these police officers and dogs. They're dogs and they're scary when they need to be scary, but they're also pets to these police officers and these police officers are people as well."

"It's really cool to be able to see that relationship," Carlson said of Officer Corbett and Raider, "and hopefully we can continue to build a relationship between the Raiders, the officers and the dogs here."

Photos: Raiders visit William Fortye K-9 Operations Center

The Las Vegas Raiders visit K-9 Raider, who was purchased by the Raiders in 2020 for the LVMPD, to gift him a care package with toys and treats as he returns from an injury suffered in the line of duty.

