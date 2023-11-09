Furry hero K-9 Raider gets a celebratory visit from the Silver and Black 

A local furry hero received a special Silver and Black visit on Tuesday afternoon.

Daniel Carlson, Brian Hoyer, Jordan Meredith and Dalton Wagner stopped by William R. H. Fortye K-9 Operations Center to celebrate K-9 Raider's return to duty following a stabbing incident.

On October 16, 2023, Raider was on duty with his handler Officer Jeff Corbett when he was deployed during a burglary call. Raider was wounded during the arrest, but has since made a full recovery and is back in action.

Raider, a Dutch shepherd K-9, first joined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department back in 2020 and was purchased for the unit by the Silver and Black.

Bringing along a basket full of Raiders-themed dog toys and treats, the players had the opportunity to meet the four-legged friend, as well as Officer Corbett, and thank them for their service.

Raider's first toy of choice, not surprisingly, was the football.

From there, the Silver and Black group took a tour of the unit's building and even witnessed the dog and handler perform some training exercises.