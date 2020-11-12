Gabe Jackson remains a stable cornerstone of the Raiders offense

Coach Gruden has been very pleased with his right guard's play this season and glad to see him healthy and playing elite football.

"This man, if he's not the best right guard in football, show me the man," said Coach Gruden. "I wouldn't trade Gabe for nothing. We think Rodney Hudson and Denzelle [Good], the inside guys are playing great. Obviously, we hope one day to have Trent [Brown] and Kolton [Miller] back on the field. In the time being, that's the strength of this offense, the quarterback and the interior linemen. Boy, they make the guys next to them play better. They really set the standard here. They know how to prepare. They know how to compete.

"I'm just proud of Gabe and really happy he's healthy."

Derek Carr is just as happy as Coach Gruden to see his right guard and 2014 draft classmate be able to play to a level he's known he could play up to for years.

"He's one of the toughest, grittiest people I've ever been around, and this year he's healthy," said Derek Carr. "This year, he's flying around, smacking dudes just like we all knew he could and things like that. It's really fun to watch. He's definitely a Pro Bowler. He's playing at a high level for us, and he's one of my best friends. Every flight since we've got here as Raiders, we sit next to each other. Every single flight we're right next to each other. We've had a lot of good memories, a lot of good laughs, but when we win, those memories and those laughs become a lot more fun.