The Oakland Raiders are currently scheduling elementary schools, recreation centers, and other non-profit organizations for 2010 Gatorade Junior Training Camps - FREE youth football clinics facilitated by The Oakland Raiders and geared towards boys and girls ages 7-12. A Junior Training Camp features the educational and recreational benefits of football presented in a safe and fun environment. The camp's curriculum is very safe and was developed by Gatorade so that any student can participate regardless of age, gender, ability, or experience.
A Junior Training Camp session is structured to a 60 minute clinic. The one-day clinics are scheduled for a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday in September through December and usually begin at 10:00 am.
Only 200 kids are permitted to attend a clinic, and there must be a minimum of 75 participants.