Gatorade Junior Training Camps

Sep 01, 2010 at 08:07 AM
080309gatorade.gif

The Oakland Raiders are currently scheduling elementary schools, recreation centers, and other non-profit organizations for 2010 Gatorade Junior Training Camps - FREE youth football clinics facilitated by The Oakland Raiders and geared towards boys and girls ages 7-12. A Junior Training Camp features the educational and recreational benefits of football presented in a safe and fun environment.  The camp's curriculum is very safe and was developed by Gatorade so that any student can participate regardless of age, gender, ability, or experience. 

A Junior Training Camp session is structured to a 60 minute clinic.  The one-day clinics are scheduled for a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday in September through December and usually begin at 10:00 am.

Only 200 kids are permitted to attend a clinic, and there must be a minimum of 75 participants.

Download and print the application form!

Advertising