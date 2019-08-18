General Manager Mike Mayock issued a statement regarding Antonio Brown

Aug 18, 2019 at 03:11 PM

During the Oakland Raiders' practice Sunday, General Manager Mike Mayock addressed the media to discuss Antonio Brown's ongoing dispute with the NFL's helmet policy.

"You all know that AB is not here today, right? So here's the bottom line; he's upset about the helmet issue. We have supported that. We appreciate that, okay? But at this point we've pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief. So from our perspective, it's time for him to be all-in, or all-out, okay? We're hoping he's back soon. We've got 89 guys busting their tails. We are really excited about where this franchise is going, and we hope AB is going to be a big part of it starting Week 1 against Denver. End of story. No questions."

