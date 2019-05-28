General Manager Mike Mayock talks addition of Richie Incognito

Q: Is there a concern at all bringing in a guy with his history?

Mayock: "It's a fair question. I've talked a lot about foundation – Jon and I have both talked a lot about foundation – I think we've reinforced that with our draft, and I think at the end of the day, you can't have all boy scouts, and what you have to do is you have to do your homework on each individual case, and we've done our homework. We've talked to an awful lot of people, we've brought him in. We talked to Richie. We told Richie what we'd expect, both on and off the field, and we expect him to adhere to that. We're going to meet with our Player Engagement people after practice. We've got our clinician coming in tomorrow, and I'm not going to go into any more of that, other than to say the infrastructure will be here for him to use."

Q: Is there a difference between a guy with a proven track record in the NFL as opposed to a guy you're going to draft and build with?

Mayock: "Yeah. Let's be honest. He's going to turn 36 in July. He plays a position that right now we would like to have some competition at, so we feel like it's a win-win for both sides."

Q: Do you think this will be good for Kolton [Miller]?

Mayock: "The bottom line is we want Kolton to have somebody next to him that he feels comfortable with. I don't know how the competition is going to play out. We still have Denzelle Good, who we believe in, and played well at the end of last year."

Q: What's the importance of mental health as it relates to Richie and the team?

Mayock: "Like I said a moment ago, we've got a plan. He's going to stay to that plan. He agreed a couple of weeks ago. We talked about the infrastructure he would need. He was quite honest with me. We had a one-on-one meeting with the door closed where I asked him specifically what he would need, not only to be a good football player, but to be a really good human being, and we went through a lot more of that than we did the football. We're going to meet after practice again. We're going to go through all that. As I mentioned, tomorrow he's going to meet with our clinician, and we're going to do our best to best to help him off the field."

Q: Who was pounding the table for Richie?

Mayock: "I think we all are. I mentioned earlier, whenever you have a case like this, I think it's important to have the conversation in the building. Paul Guenther jumped up on the table because of his relationship with Vontaze [Burfict], and we all respected that. Paul took ownership of that and took ownership of the responsibility of Vontaze both on and off the field. We've talked a lot about Richie, and we're all going to take ownership with Richie. And I think this is situation where Jon and I both agree that with a guy this age on a one-year, prove-it deal, we're all in."

Q: What are the on-field expectations for him?