Girl Dad: Maxx Crosby welcomes baby girl

The baby watch is over for Maxx Crosby, as his first-born daughter entered the world Thursday.

Crosby took to his personal social media to announce the birth of his daughter, Ella Rose, with his fiancée Rachel Washburn. The edge rusher had been on baby watch for more than a week, nevertheless things seemed to work out in perfect timing during the bye week.

Many around the league extended their congratulations to Crosby and Washburn through social media, including Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan, former teammate Will Compton and reigning defensive rookie of the year Micah Parsons.