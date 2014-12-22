GovX Hero of the Game Week 16

Photo By Tony Gonzales

Airman first class Jake Giraud of the United States Air Force was selected as the GovX Hero of the Game for the Raiders home finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Originally from Perth Amboy, N.J., A1C Giraud comes from a military family and decided ten months ago that he wanted to join the service.

"I wanted to serve my country and push the mission," said A1C Giraud.

After making the decision to join the Air Force, A1C Giraud attended basic training in San Antonio and vocational school in Virginia before arriving at Travis Air Force Base where he now serves as a Management Apprentice for the 60th Aerial Port Squadron.

"I'm a traffic management officer," he said. "We pretty much ship out cargo wherever it's needed."

Prior to participating in the pregame coin toss, A1C Giraud was on the sidelines to watch the teams warm up and take in the sights and sounds from the field.

"This is my first football game ever," he said. "It's very exciting."

A1C Giraud had a memorable experience at his first NFL game, but the highlight of his day was being able to represent his branch of the service.