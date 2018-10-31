Gruden and the Raiders prepare for potential 49ers quarterback change 

The Oakland Raiders might be 1-6, but the San Francisco 49ers are 1-7, and lost their starting quarterback to a season-ending knee injury earlier this year – regardless of who the opponent is, you never wish an injury on any player. With Jimmy Garoppollo down, the Niners called upon backup signal-caller C.J. Beathard, who for a portion of 2017 held the reins for the team, and totaled a record of 1-4 during his five starts. Since taking over for "Jimmy G" in 2018, however, Beathard and the Niners are 0-5, but the team has been close to victory on a couple of occasions. For the Week 9 clash between the Raiders and the Niners, though, it appears as if San Francisco could be without both Garoppolo and Beathard.

Niners Head Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters earlier this week Beathard is dealing with a wrist ailment, and is struggling to grip or hold a football. Now, I'm no expert, but this seems like a pretty big red flag. According to the team's final injury report, Beathard is listed as questionable, and a possible game day activation, but if he's struggling to grip the ball I can't imagine he'll get the start.

If Beathard can't go, it's assumed that third-string quarterback Nick Mullens will get the nod, and his first career start to boot. The second-year pro went to Southern Mississippi, where he partnered with Raiders running back Jalen Richard for three years. Wednesday, Richard spoke with reporters about his former college teammate potentially starting, and what he expects from Mullens.