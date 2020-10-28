Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy get the best of each other on 'Madden 21'

Henry Ruggs III split two games with his former Alabama teammate and division rival Jerry Jeudy on the field.
Just not the field you're thinking about.
Ruggs and Jeudy played against each other on Madden 21 with viewers able to stream the matchup on Twitch.
Jeudy defeated his old teammate 14-3 in the first game. Ruggs then used his home-field advantage in the virtual Allegiant Stadium to defeat Jeudy 21-0 in the second game.
The two rookie receivers made sure to get themselves involved in their retrospective offenses throughout the game. We'll see if they will both see a similar number of targets when they Raiders face the Broncos in real time Week 10 in Allegiant Stadium.
