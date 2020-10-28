Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy get the best of each other on 'Madden 21'

Oct 28, 2020 at 01:30 PM
Levi Edwards

Henry Ruggs III split two games with his former Alabama teammate and division rival Jerry Jeudy on the field.

Just not the field you're thinking about.

Ruggs and Jeudy played against each other on Madden 21 with viewers able to stream the matchup on Twitch.

Jeudy defeated his old teammate 14-3 in the first game. Ruggs then used his home-field advantage in the virtual Allegiant Stadium to defeat Jeudy 21-0 in the second game.

The two rookie receivers made sure to get themselves involved in their retrospective offenses throughout the game. We'll see if they will both see a similar number of targets when they Raiders face the Broncos in real time Week 10 in Allegiant Stadium.

Welcome to the Show: Pregame Sights from Week 7 vs. Buccaneers

Head inside Allegiant Stadium as the Raiders get ready to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7.

Crucial Catch signage around Allegiant Stadium before the Raiders regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Crucial Catch signage around Allegiant Stadium before the Raiders regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Crucial Catch signage around Allegiant Stadium before the Raiders regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Crucial Catch signage around Allegiant Stadium before the Raiders regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Crucial Catch signage around Allegiant Stadium before the Raiders regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Crucial Catch signage around Allegiant Stadium before the Raiders regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of Allegiant Stadium before the Raiders regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A view of Allegiant Stadium before the Raiders regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders locker room before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders locker room before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders arrive before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders warm up before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the anthem before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders during the anthem before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the anthem before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders during the anthem before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
In honor of Cancer Awareness Month and the NFL's and American Cancer Society's Crucial Catch initiative, cancer survivors, including Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman, light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Raiders regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
In honor of Cancer Awareness Month and the NFL's and American Cancer Society's Crucial Catch initiative, cancer survivors, including Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman, light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Raiders regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the coin toss before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders during the coin toss before the regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Related Content

news

Darren Waller shares story of redemption and recovery

The Las Vegas Raiders tight end again faced his past with courage and grace in an interview with NFL Network.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 8 Injury Report: Bryan Edwards, Josh Jacobs limited on Wednesday 

View the Silver and Black's Week 8 Injury Report as the team prepares for the Cleveland Browns.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Raiders defensive line still trying to find its way

Raiders Nation has questions. We have answers ahead of an important showdown with Cleveland.
news

Game Preview: Raiders travel to Cleveland for an AFC battle with the Browns

The Las Vegas Raiders will hit the road to face Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns.

