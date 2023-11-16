Presented By

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Dolphins 

Nov 16, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The Silver and Black head to Miami for their Week 11 matchup against the Dolphins.

Here is how to watch, listen to, and livestream the game.

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins

Hard Rock Stadium

Sunday, November 19

10:00 a.m PT

Broadcast Information
Network: CBS
Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan
Analyst: Trent Green
Sideline Reporter: Melanie Collins
Raiders vs. Dolphins will be locally televised on CBS in the areas in the blue. View full map here.

Local Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play: Jason Horowitz
Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play: Harry Ruiz
Analyst: Mayra Gomez

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM and KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station. The online radio stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.

Streaming

NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.

Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus. Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

YouTube TV Watch every local Raiders game and out-of-market games with the addition of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

Practice Photos: Wednesday 11.15.23

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 11 road game against the Miami Dolphins.

