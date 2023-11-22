Presented By

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Chiefs 

Nov 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Silver and Black will host the Kansas City Chiefs for a divisional Week 12 matchup.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Allegiant Stadium

Sunday, November 26

1:25 p.m PT

Table inside Article
Broadcast Information
Network: CBS
Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan
Analyst: Trent Green
Sideline Reporter: Melanie Collins
week-12-h2w-map-112223

Raiders vs. Chiefs will be locally televised on CBS in the areas in the blue. View the full map here.

Table inside Article
National Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: SportsUSA Radio
Play-by-play: Bob Fitzgerald
Analyst: Doug Plank
Table inside Article
Local Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play: Jason Horowitz
Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Table inside Article
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: Deportes 1460 AM
Play-by-play: Harry Ruiz
Analyst: Mayra Gomez

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM and KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station. The online radio stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.

Streaming

NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.

Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus. Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

YouTube TV Watch every local Raiders game and out-of-market games with the addition of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

Photos: Raiders holiday meal packing event at HQ

The Las Vegas Raiders and United Way of Southern Nevada partnered together for a Holiday Meal Packing event to help package 10,000 holiday meals to be donated to local families.

Las Vegas Raiders coordinator of community relations Shelby Hurd explains the rules to the competition before the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders coordinator of community relations Shelby Hurd explains the rules to the competition before the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders manager of community relations Cassidy Turpin explains the rules to the competition before the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders manager of community relations Cassidy Turpin explains the rules to the competition before the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders graphic designer Caroline Bufano helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders graphic designer Caroline Bufano helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior desktop support specialist Michele Amador and coordinator of e-commerce content Taryn Niederberger help pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders senior desktop support specialist Michele Amador and coordinator of e-commerce content Taryn Niederberger help pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders manager of football development Jordan Aguilar and counsel Lucas Paule pose for a photo during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders manager of football development Jordan Aguilar and counsel Lucas Paule pose for a photo during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Devyn helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 50

Raiderette Devyn helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders desktop support specialist Marcos Oropeza helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders desktop support specialist Marcos Oropeza helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior director of talent and culture Sean Bustos helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders senior director of talent and culture Sean Bustos helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Meekela helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 50

Raiderette Meekela helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders executive assistant Breanna Smith helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders executive assistant Breanna Smith helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders manager of premium service Ted Nam helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders manager of premium service Ted Nam helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders director of alumni and marketing relations Callie Welch and director of stadium operations and guest experience Chloe Janfaza help pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders director of alumni and marketing relations Callie Welch and director of stadium operations and guest experience Chloe Janfaza help pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders graphic designer Andrew Brass helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders graphic designer Andrew Brass helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vice president of premium sales and service Panos Pappas and digital designer David Machuca help pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders vice president of premium sales and service Panos Pappas and digital designer David Machuca help pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior manager of premium service Thomas Bold helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders senior manager of premium service Thomas Bold helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders lead editor Steven Browning helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders lead editor Steven Browning helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders data engineer Adam Rockett helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders data engineer Adam Rockett helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president and chief sales officer Qiava Martinez helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president and chief sales officer Qiava Martinez helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders area scout Curtis Knox II helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders area scout Curtis Knox II helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior manager of corporate partnerships activation Jamie Gary helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders senior manager of corporate partnerships activation Jamie Gary helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vice president of security Bob Stiriti and director of historical content and preservation James Vegas help pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders vice president of security Bob Stiriti and director of historical content and preservation James Vegas help pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vice presidnet of corporate partnerships Christian Howard participates in a kicking competition during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders vice presidnet of corporate partnerships Christian Howard participates in a kicking competition during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders coordinator of ticket operations Samuel Buzzas participates in a kicking competition during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders coordinator of ticket operations Samuel Buzzas participates in a kicking competition during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Teyo Johnson helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Teyo Johnson helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior talent acquisition specialist Sharene Chen helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders senior talent acquisition specialist Sharene Chen helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders coordinator of human resources Jalen Silva helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders coordinator of human resources Jalen Silva helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior desktop support specialist Michele Amador and senior manager of event operations Diman Starring help pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders senior desktop support specialist Michele Amador and senior manager of event operations Diman Starring help pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior director of media relations Will Kiss and director of pro personnel Dwayne Joseph help pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders senior director of media relations Will Kiss and director of pro personnel Dwayne Joseph help pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders employees participate in a potato sack race during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders employees participate in a potato sack race during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders employees participate in a potato sack race during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders employees participate in a potato sack race during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders employees participate in a potato sack race during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders employees participate in a potato sack race during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders employees participate in a potato sack race during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders employees participate in a potato sack race during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vice president of Allegiant Stadium tours and group sales Jay Chess helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders vice president of Allegiant Stadium tours and group sales Jay Chess helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders manager of alumni and marketing relations Katie Flath helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders manager of alumni and marketing relations Katie Flath helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders area scout Curtis Knox II participates in a football toss competition during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders area scout Curtis Knox II participates in a football toss competition during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior director of talent and culture Sean Bustos participates in a football toss competition during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders senior director of talent and culture Sean Bustos participates in a football toss competition during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior manager of premium hospitality Shan Amthabhai participates in a football toss competition during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders senior manager of premium hospitality Shan Amthabhai participates in a football toss competition during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders coordinator of e-commerce content Taryn Niederberger helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders coordinator of e-commerce content Taryn Niederberger helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders supervisor of Allegiant Stadium tour operations William Naftaly helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders supervisor of Allegiant Stadium tour operations William Naftaly helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders coordinator of Raiders ambassadors Angelique Martin-Parley helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders coordinator of Raiders ambassadors Angelique Martin-Parley helps pack meals during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders coordinator of retail marketing Sarah Penksa participates in a hula hoop competition during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders coordinator of retail marketing Sarah Penksa participates in a hula hoop competition during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders graphic designer Caroline Bufano participates in a hula hoop competition during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders graphic designer Caroline Bufano participates in a hula hoop competition during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders associate counsel Rachael Lopez participates in a hula hoop competition during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders associate counsel Rachael Lopez participates in a hula hoop competition during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders accounts payable specialist Sandra Asuncion participates in a hula hoop competition during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders accounts payable specialist Sandra Asuncion participates in a hula hoop competition during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raider Image buyer Alexis Aguilar and Las Vegas Raiders manager of event operations Karissa Duran pose for a photo during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 50

Raider Image buyer Alexis Aguilar and Las Vegas Raiders manager of event operations Karissa Duran pose for a photo during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders community relations team poses for a photo during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 50

The Las Vegas Raiders community relations team poses for a photo during the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders reporter Jennifer Stehlin announces the winner of the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders reporter Jennifer Stehlin announces the winner of the Holiday Meal Packing event at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The winning team of the Holiday Meal Packing event celebrate together at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 50

The winning team of the Holiday Meal Packing event celebrate together at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The winning team of the Holiday Meal Packing event pose for a photo together at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 50

The winning team of the Holiday Meal Packing event pose for a photo together at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Dolphins 

The Raiders travel to Miami for a Week 11 matchup against the Dolphins. 
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Jets

The Raiders host the New York Jets for a Week 10 primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football. 
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Giants 

The Raiders are set for a Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Lions 

The Silver and Black head to Detroit for a Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup. 
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Bears 

The Silver and Black head to Chicago for a Week 7 matchup against the Bears. 
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Patriots 

The Raiders host the New England Patriots for a Week 6 matchup.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Packers

The Silver and Black take on Green Bay for a Week 5 matchup on Monday Night Football. 
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Chargers

The Raiders head to Los Angeles for a Week 4 matchup against the Chargers.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Steelers

The Silver and Black take on Pittsburgh under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football.
news

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders at Bills

The Silver and Black are Buffalo bound for a Week 2 matchup against the Bills.
news

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders at Broncos 

The Raiders travel to Denver to kick off the season.

Latest Content

gallery

Photos: Turkey Time with the Raiders at HQ

Nov 22, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders donated 600 Thanksgiving meals to Three Square Food Bank and welcomed select families to Intermountain Health Performance Center for a holiday meal with players before picking up their donated meal packages.
news

Versus: Raiders look to contain the 'pure athleticism' Travis Kelce brings to the field

Nov 22, 2023

Here are three key matchups heading into Week 12 rivalry game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
audio

Antonio Pierce has familiarity with the Chiefs. Now he game plans against them | RPN

Nov 22, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the Raiders' loss to the Miami Dolphins, preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week 12.
news

Maxx Crosby nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Nov 22, 2023

This is the second consecutive nomination for Crosby, who was a finalist for the honor last year.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Chiefs 

Nov 22, 2023

The Raiders host the Chiefs for a Week 12 matchup in Allegiant Stadium.
video

Antonio Pierce on the Chiefs' playmakers, Andy Reid and Hunter Renfrow

Nov 22, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce talks wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, Raider Nation and the Raiders' upcoming matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
audio

Malosos regresarán a acción divisional al recibir a Jefes | RPN

Nov 22, 2023

Tras aprender lecciones en su derrota cerrada en Miami, los Raiders regresan a Las Vegas para ser anfitriones de Kansas City en el primero de tres juegos consecutivos en el Estadio Allegiant.
video

Mano a Mano con AJ Cole

Nov 22, 2023

El pateador de despejes AJ Cole es el invitado de esta semana en Mano a Mano, donde habla sobre como se ha dado su quinta temporada con los Raiders y la calidad de los equipos especiales de los Malosos.
video

Honor, empower and connect | Raiders Salute to Service

Nov 21, 2023

Raiders host Sibley Scoles highlights the NFL's Salute to Service Initiative on this episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation.
news

Game Preview: Can the Raiders get a win over Chiefs before the bye?

Nov 21, 2023

Patrick Mahomes and Co. come to Las Vegas for a Week 12 AFC West showdown.
video

Davante Adams on facing the Chiefs defense, rivalry games

Nov 21, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams on facing the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Aidan O'Connell and tight end Michael Mayer.
video

Aidan O'Connell: 'It's going to take high level of execution [vs. Chiefs]'

Nov 21, 2023

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell on the loss to the Dolphins, preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12 and more.
View All
Advertising