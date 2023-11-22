How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Chiefs 

The Silver and Black will host the Kansas City Chiefs for a divisional Week 12 matchup.
Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Allegiant Stadium
Sunday, November 26
1:25 p.m PT
|Broadcast Information
|Network:
|CBS
|Play-by-play:
|Kevin Harlan
|Analyst:
|Trent Green
|Sideline Reporter:
|Melanie Collins
Raiders vs. Chiefs will be locally televised on CBS in the areas in the blue. View the full map here.
|National Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|SportsUSA Radio
|Play-by-play:
|Bob Fitzgerald
|Analyst:
|Doug Plank
|Local Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Deportes 1460 AM
|Play-by-play:
|Harry Ruiz
|Analyst:
|Mayra Gomez
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM and KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station. The online radio stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.
Streaming
NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.
Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus. Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.
YouTube TV Watch every local Raiders game and out-of-market games with the addition of NFL Sunday Ticket.
Postgame Coverage
After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.
