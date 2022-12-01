How Tyler Hall has 'earned the right' for playing time on the active roster

"He's been diligent. He's working hard in terms of studying, all the extra time studying," Graham said. "His skill-set: he's sticky in coverage, he has physicality. He showed up in the run game. I know statistically, everybody wants to talk about the sack. But the play that stuck out the most to me was the two-yard gain on the run when he filled in the B-gap.

"That's what we look for, in terms of Dave [Ziegler] and Josh [McDaniels] as they put the roster together – defensive backs who are tough, physical, and that could tackle. That showed up from him, and it was encouraging to see."

In his third NFL stop, a factor that immediately appealed to Hall about the Raiders is how tight-knit the locker room is.

He said the warm welcome he's received from his teammates and coaching staff has aided his progression made in the past month. As Hall continues to cement himself in the Silver and Black, his gritty mentality grinding on the practice squad hasn't changed.