In Her Own Words: Raiderette Sheila reflects on her four-year journey

"Becoming a Raiderette was the best thing that could ever happen to me. I still remember my first year auditioning like it was yesterday. I won't forget when they called my audition number 128. I stood there thinking they called the wrong number. But when they repeated the numbers a second time, they called 128 again. I started to tear up with joy and was overwhelmed with a wave of emotions. Reality hit me when we finally took a team photo together. 39 amazing women stood amongst me and I still look back at that photo from time to time to remind myself how far I've come. Putting on that silver and black Raiders jacket was surreal, and I didn't want to take that jacket off. Sleep was impossible that night since it was definitely the happiest day of my life.

Cheerleading has always been part of my life since I was 11. Cheerleading forced me to get out of my comfort zone. My voice got louder, my dancing came naturally, and I made many friends. Raiderettes have taught me to be confident in myself, to give back to the community, to support others especially my sisters, and to work hard even when things get tough and never give up. Practices weren't always easy. They were long, full of sweat and fatigue, but we always remembered to laugh and have fun. I will miss being together with those late-night practices and early Saturday mornings struggling to wake up, but we always pushed through it. When we hit those routines on the field, we were unstoppable! I am going to miss standing on the sidelines waiting for the announcer to introduce us with "Raiderettes take the field!", as we walk together in line to do Senorita or Back in Black. While dancing we would vibe off one another and shout out guide! or get it, girls! The bond we had was unbreakable and I am so lucky to be part of this sisterhood. My sisters have always been my inspiration. They are all beautiful, kind, intelligent, thoughtful, funny, that list goes on and on. But I am thankful to have danced with so many talented women over the last 4 years.