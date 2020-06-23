Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020 10:00 AM

In Her Own Words: Raiderette Sheila reflects on her four-year journey

As the Raiderettes say goodbye to 12 retiring dancers, here is Raiderette Sheila's send-off to Raider Nation in her own words.

"Becoming a Raiderette was the best thing that could ever happen to me. I still remember my first year auditioning like it was yesterday. I won't forget when they called my audition number 128. I stood there thinking they called the wrong number. But when they repeated the numbers a second time, they called 128 again. I started to tear up with joy and was overwhelmed with a wave of emotions. Reality hit me when we finally took a team photo together. 39 amazing women stood amongst me and I still look back at that photo from time to time to remind myself how far I've come. Putting on that silver and black Raiders jacket was surreal, and I didn't want to take that jacket off. Sleep was impossible that night since it was definitely the happiest day of my life.

Cheerleading has always been part of my life since I was 11. Cheerleading forced me to get out of my comfort zone. My voice got louder, my dancing came naturally, and I made many friends. Raiderettes have taught me to be confident in myself, to give back to the community, to support others especially my sisters, and to work hard even when things get tough and never give up. Practices weren't always easy. They were long, full of sweat and fatigue, but we always remembered to laugh and have fun. I will miss being together with those late-night practices and early Saturday mornings struggling to wake up, but we always pushed through it. When we hit those routines on the field, we were unstoppable! I am going to miss standing on the sidelines waiting for the announcer to introduce us with "Raiderettes take the field!", as we walk together in line to do Senorita or Back in Black. While dancing we would vibe off one another and shout out guide! or get it, girls! The bond we had was unbreakable and I am so lucky to be part of this sisterhood. My sisters have always been my inspiration. They are all beautiful, kind, intelligent, thoughtful, funny, that list goes on and on. But I am thankful to have danced with so many talented women over the last 4 years.

When I put on my uniform, it always felt magical. From the makeup and hair to the small details like the diamond earrings and medallions that made us sparkle. It was an honor to wear it every game. I will miss getting ready with my sisters in the locker room blasting Bay Area songs. Then, walking down the hallways of the Coliseum to the field, and as tradition goes, hitting the top of each doorway we walk through for good luck. I still got butterflies before we were about to hit the field, even as a Vet. But once we walked out as a team and shook those silver poms towards the fans, the nerves went away. I won't forget these feelings.

For all the girls with big dreams, I say go for it especially if it involves becoming a Raiderette! You'll never know the results until you try. Reach out to previous Raiderette sisters. We are here for you! I am here for you! We know you can do it. Just believe in yourself as I did. I am thrilled about the new stadium in Vegas and I cannot wait to see the Raiderettes and Raiders in action. Even though I'll be in the stands, you know I'll still be doing the Autumn Wind when we make those touchdowns!

Ultimately, I want to say thank you to my previous coaches Jeanette, Laura, and Shauna for believing in me and making me part of the Raiders family. Thank you Mandy and Mallorie for making my last two seasons inspiring with positivity, love, and support. You are all incredible women and I am blessed to have learned from all of you! Thank you to my Raiderette Sisters for always bringing the best out of me. Thank you to my family and friends for supporting me. I am appreciative to have had the opportunity to travel to Mexico City and London, serve the Raider community, and represent the best NFL team out there! I can't forget, Raider Nation for being the best fans ever and always being the loudest fans! You have given me 4 incredible years filled with many memories and experiences that I will never forget. I had the best time of my life!

Once a Raiderette, Always a Raiderette!

LOVE,
Sheila"

Raiderettes honor 12 retiring team members

As finalists prepare for the 2020 Raiderette Final Auditions, the Raiderettes would like to honor the 12 dancers who will be hanging up their boots and pom-poms this upcoming season.

Raiderette Allison is awarded Dancer of the Year during the Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos.
1 / 96

Raiderette Allison is awarded Dancer of the Year during the Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
2 / 96

Raiderette Allison during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison during their media day shoots.
3 / 96

Raiderette Allison during their media day shoots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison on the sidelines during the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
4 / 96

Raiderette Allison on the sidelines during the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison on the sidelines during the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
5 / 96

Raiderette Allison on the sidelines during the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
6 / 96

Raiderette Allison on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
7 / 96

Raiderette Allison on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison performs during halftime at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
8 / 96

Raiderette Allison performs during halftime at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
9 / 96

Raiderette Illora on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora during player intros before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
10 / 96

Raiderette Illora during player intros before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
11 / 96

Raiderette Illora on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
12 / 96

Raiderette Illora during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora talks to Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
13 / 96

Raiderette Illora talks to Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora talks to Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
14 / 96

Raiderette Illora talks to Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora leads Junior Raiderttes onto the field before the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
15 / 96

Raiderette Illora leads Junior Raiderttes onto the field before the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora during player intros before the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
16 / 96

Raiderette Illora during player intros before the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. performs at the Raiders game against the Cleveland Browns.
17 / 96

Raiderette Jenna L. performs at the Raiders game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. warms up on the field before the Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
18 / 96

Raiderette Jenna L. warms up on the field before the Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
19 / 96

Raiderette Jenna L. during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. talks to Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
20 / 96

Raiderette Jenna L. talks to Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. during the national anthem before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
21 / 96

Raiderette Jenna L. during the national anthem before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
22 / 96

Raiderette Jenna L. on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Detroit Lions.
23 / 96

Raiderette Jenna L. on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Detroit Lions.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
24 / 96

Raiderette Jenna L. on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
25 / 96

Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
26 / 96

Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
27 / 96

Raiderette Julie during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
28 / 96

Raiderette Julie rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
29 / 96

Raiderette Julie rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
30 / 96

Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie is announced as the Dancer of the Year during the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
31 / 96

Raiderette Julie is announced as the Dancer of the Year during the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
32 / 96

Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
33 / 96

Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
34 / 96

Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
35 / 96

Raiderette Maddy during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy poses for a photo with a Junior Raiderette on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
36 / 96

Raiderette Maddy poses for a photo with a Junior Raiderette on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
37 / 96

Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy warms up on the field before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
38 / 96

Raiderette Maddy warms up on the field before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
39 / 96

Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy during player introductions before the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
40 / 96

Raiderette Maddy during player introductions before the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
41 / 96

Raiderette Karly rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
42 / 96

Raiderette Karly performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
43 / 96

Raiderette Karly on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
44 / 96

Raiderette Karly on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly performs on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
45 / 96

Raiderette Karly performs on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly greets a fan before practice at 2019 Training Camp.
46 / 96

Raiderette Karly greets a fan before practice at 2019 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
47 / 96

Raiderette Karly during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
48 / 96

Raiderette Karly on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
49 / 96

Raiderette Sasha on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha during player introductions at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
50 / 96

Raiderette Sasha during player introductions at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
51 / 96

Raiderette Sasha during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
52 / 96

Raiderette Sasha rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
53 / 96

Raiderette Sasha performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
54 / 96

Raiderette Sasha on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha performs after being named Raiderette of the Year at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
55 / 96

Raiderette Sasha performs after being named Raiderette of the Year at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha on the sidelines after being named Raiderette of the Year at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
56 / 96

Raiderette Sasha on the sidelines after being named Raiderette of the Year at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila performs on the second day of Raiderette Final Auditions.
57 / 96

Raiderette Sheila performs on the second day of Raiderette Final Auditions.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila during player introductions at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
58 / 96

Raiderette Sheila during player introductions at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
59 / 96

Raiderette Sheila during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
60 / 96

Raiderette Sheila rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila warms up on the field before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
61 / 96

Raiderette Sheila warms up on the field before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
62 / 96

Raiderette Sheila on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
63 / 96

Raiderette Sheila on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
64 / 96

Raiderette Sheila on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the Arizona Cardinals.
65 / 96

Raiderette Summer on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer walks through the tunnel during the Raiders regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
66 / 96

Raiderette Summer walks through the tunnel during the Raiders regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer during player introductions at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
67 / 96

Raiderette Summer during player introductions at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
68 / 96

Raiderette Summer during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer during her media day shoot.
69 / 96

Raiderette Summer during her media day shoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
70 / 96

Raiderette Summer rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
71 / 96

Raiderette Summer on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
72 / 96

Raiderette Summer on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
73 / 96

Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Indianapolis Colts.
74 / 96

Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
75 / 96

Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
76 / 96

Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
77 / 96

Raiderette Taylor during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor during the national anthem before the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
78 / 96

Raiderette Taylor during the national anthem before the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
79 / 96

Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
80 / 96

Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess performs during the Raiders game against the New York Jets.
81 / 96

Raiderette Tess performs during the Raiders game against the New York Jets.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the New York Jets.
82 / 96

Raiderette Tess on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the New York Jets.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the New York Jets.
83 / 96

Raiderette Tess on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the New York Jets.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
84 / 96

Raiderette Tess during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
85 / 96

Raiderette Tess performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
86 / 96

Raiderette Tess on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
87 / 96

Raiderette Tess on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess during player introductions before the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
88 / 96

Raiderette Tess during player introductions before the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia performs on the second day of Raiderette Final Auditions.
89 / 96

Raiderette Vanecia performs on the second day of Raiderette Final Auditions.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
90 / 96

Raiderette Vanecia during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
91 / 96

Raiderette Vanecia performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
92 / 96

Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
93 / 96

Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia performs at the Raiders game against the Detroit Lions.
94 / 96

Raiderette Vanecia performs at the Raiders game against the Detroit Lions.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
95 / 96

Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
96 / 96

Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising