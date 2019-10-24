In the wake of the Conley trade, who will step up for the Raiders?

Gareon Conley is no longer an Oakland Raider, as the team traded him to the Houston Texans earlier this week for a 2020 third-round pick.

For the last two years, Conley has started opposite Daryl Worley at the cornerback position, but now that he's gone you might be wondering who is available to take his place. Fortunately, the Silver and Black have a handful of talent eager to make the most of their newfound opportunity.

On Monday, Head Coach Jon Gruden shared with the media that Trayvon Mullen, Nevin Lawson, Isaiah Johnson, and Keisean Nixon would all see reps in due time.

"Well we're going to look at Mullen, obviously, Trayvon Mullen," Gruden stated. "Isaiah is not back yet. We expect him back for the Charger game, which will be a home game – be exciting for that. Nevin Lawson, again, we'll work in at that position as with Keisean Nixon. We're going to get Trayvon ready to go."

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther reiterated Coach Gruden's comments Thursday following practice.

"We will work in a bunch of guys," Guenther said. "Right now, Mullen is doing most of the work but we got plenty of guys that can play. But, we'll roll some guys through throughout the course of the game for sure."

Considering Conley never really missed much time following his rookie year, playing in every game except one last season, it's understandable fans might not be as knowledgeable about the up-and-comers on the Raiders roster.

Trayvon Mullen, as Coach Gruden pointed out, will get the first crack at earning the starting job this Sunday, and he'll face a tough task in DeAndre Hopkins. On top of facing one of the few elite wide receivers in the league, Mullen will try to make things difficult against his former teammate and now-Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson.