'It's about giving back' for Maxx Crosby, the Raiders' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

Dec 10, 2023 at 01:05 PM
Levi Edwards

The success story of Maxx Crosby is not just defined by his tackles for loss and sack totals, but also what he has done in support of his community.

The Raiders star edge rusher has been selected as the Raiders' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and it should come as no surprise considering how he's used his platform and resources to help others since arriving in the NFL.

"It's an absolute honor," Crosby said on NFL Network about the nomination. "Every single day I wake up, I'm focused on making an impact and growing. Not only as a human, but helping others improve in their lives and giving them better situations. It's an absolute honor, me and my wife do a lot of things in the community and want to give back – not only for Las Vegas but everywhere around the country."

Before kickoff of the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, Crosby was presented with a crystal trophy inscribed with his name to commemorate the nomination.

He has worked not only in the Las Vegas community, but in East Michigan and and North Texas – the two regional areas he lived in before being drafted by the Raiders. This includes supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation, hosting youth football camps and advocating for animal justice. For a third straight season, his NFL My Cause My Cleats foundation of choice was the Stand Up For Pits Foundation

A few weeks before receiving the Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination, he announced the launch of his foundation, The Maxx Crosby Foundation. The nonprofit organization has been a brainchild of Crosby's for years.

His love for animals prompted him to assist in rescuing animals and finding proper homes for them. He's also primarily focused on supporting teen substance abuse intervention and youth health and wellness. It's another cause that's close to his heart, going on four years sober after battling substance abuse issues.

"I finally got the right people, it was the right time to do it. I think timing is everything," Crosby said. "I want to give back. It's about leaving a legacy and helping people in need."

Earlier this season, he and his wife, Rachel, committed $1 million to their alma mater's athletic department. With the donation, Eastern Michigan's field will be renamed in his honor, while the funds go toward renovating a student-athlete performance center on campus.

"A lot of people helped me to get where I am at today. So, for me it's about giving back," he said. "I feel like at the end of the day, whatever you put in the world comes back two-fold. I truly believe in that, so for me, it's the beginning of what's to come."

To help Crosby earn additional donations for his foundation, fans can join a social media campaign to show support for the defensie end through Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge and Maxx Crosby or #WPMOYChallenge and @CrosbyMaxx. Fans can also vote at NFL.com/ManoftheYear.

The nominee who receives the most collective hashtag mentions and votes will win an additional $35,000 donation from Nationwide to the charity of their choice, with the runner-up receiving $10,000 and the third-place winner receiving $5,000.

Vote For Crosby

Show support for Maxx Crosby as the Silver and Black's WPMOY nominee.

Walter Payton Man of the Year Award Nominee: Maxx Crosby

Defensive end Maxx Crosby has been selected as the Raiders' nominee for the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award which recognizes outstanding community service activities off the field as well as excellence on the field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up with participants during the Raiders Skills Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up with participants during the Raiders Skills Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo with participants during the Raiders Skills Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo with participants during the Raiders Skills Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) races a student of Griffith Elementary School during his visit to donate gift cards to students and their families for Thanksgiving meals.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) races a student of Griffith Elementary School during his visit to donate gift cards to students and their families for Thanksgiving meals.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs an autograph for a student of Griffith Elementary School during his visit to donate gift cards to students and their families for Thanksgiving meals.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs an autograph for a student of Griffith Elementary School during his visit to donate gift cards to students and their families for Thanksgiving meals.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) helps a youth community member select their toys in the locker room during a Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) helps a youth community member select their toys in the locker room during a Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reads to students during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reads to students during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) high fives a student during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) high fives a student during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) works with a youth community member as they participate in a drill during Global Impact Day at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) works with a youth community member as they participate in a drill during Global Impact Day at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes a selfie with Green Valley High School football players during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes a selfie with Green Valley High School football players during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) huddles with athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) huddles with athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in a 40-yard dash with athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) participates in a 40-yard dash with athletes during the Raiders Play Football Skills Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans after practice at 2023 Training Camp at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Alex Parraga from the Make-A-Wish Foundation gets his jersey signed by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during a visit to Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Alex Parraga from the Make-A-Wish Foundation gets his jersey signed by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during a visit to Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) high-fives fans while waiting for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) high-fives fans while waiting for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

