'It's about giving back' for Maxx Crosby, the Raiders' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

The success story of Maxx Crosby is not just defined by his tackles for loss and sack totals, but also what he has done in support of his community.
The Raiders star edge rusher has been selected as the Raiders' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and it should come as no surprise considering how he's used his platform and resources to help others since arriving in the NFL.
"It's an absolute honor," Crosby said on NFL Network about the nomination. "Every single day I wake up, I'm focused on making an impact and growing. Not only as a human, but helping others improve in their lives and giving them better situations. It's an absolute honor, me and my wife do a lot of things in the community and want to give back – not only for Las Vegas but everywhere around the country."
Before kickoff of the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, Crosby was presented with a crystal trophy inscribed with his name to commemorate the nomination.
He has worked not only in the Las Vegas community, but in East Michigan and and North Texas – the two regional areas he lived in before being drafted by the Raiders. This includes supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation, hosting youth football camps and advocating for animal justice. For a third straight season, his NFL My Cause My Cleats foundation of choice was the Stand Up For Pits Foundation
A few weeks before receiving the Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination, he announced the launch of his foundation, The Maxx Crosby Foundation. The nonprofit organization has been a brainchild of Crosby's for years.
His love for animals prompted him to assist in rescuing animals and finding proper homes for them. He's also primarily focused on supporting teen substance abuse intervention and youth health and wellness. It's another cause that's close to his heart, going on four years sober after battling substance abuse issues.
"I finally got the right people, it was the right time to do it. I think timing is everything," Crosby said. "I want to give back. It's about leaving a legacy and helping people in need."
Earlier this season, he and his wife, Rachel, committed $1 million to their alma mater's athletic department. With the donation, Eastern Michigan's field will be renamed in his honor, while the funds go toward renovating a student-athlete performance center on campus.
"A lot of people helped me to get where I am at today. So, for me it's about giving back," he said. "I feel like at the end of the day, whatever you put in the world comes back two-fold. I truly believe in that, so for me, it's the beginning of what's to come."
To help Crosby earn additional donations for his foundation, fans can join a social media campaign to show support for the defensie end through Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge and Maxx Crosby or #WPMOYChallenge and @CrosbyMaxx. Fans can also vote at NFL.com/ManoftheYear.
The nominee who receives the most collective hashtag mentions and votes will win an additional $35,000 donation from Nationwide to the charity of their choice, with the runner-up receiving $10,000 and the third-place winner receiving $5,000.
