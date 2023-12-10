'It's about giving back' for Maxx Crosby, the Raiders' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

A few weeks before receiving the Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination, he announced the launch of his foundation, The Maxx Crosby Foundation. The nonprofit organization has been a brainchild of Crosby's for years.

His love for animals prompted him to assist in rescuing animals and finding proper homes for them. He's also primarily focused on supporting teen substance abuse intervention and youth health and wellness. It's another cause that's close to his heart, going on four years sober after battling substance abuse issues.

"I finally got the right people, it was the right time to do it. I think timing is everything," Crosby said. "I want to give back. It's about leaving a legacy and helping people in need."

Earlier this season, he and his wife, Rachel, committed $1 million to their alma mater's athletic department. With the donation, Eastern Michigan's field will be renamed in his honor, while the funds go toward renovating a student-athlete performance center on campus.

"A lot of people helped me to get where I am at today. So, for me it's about giving back," he said. "I feel like at the end of the day, whatever you put in the world comes back two-fold. I truly believe in that, so for me, it's the beginning of what's to come."

To help Crosby earn additional donations for his foundation, fans can join a social media campaign to show support for the defensie end through Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge and Maxx Crosby or #WPMOYChallenge and @CrosbyMaxx. Fans can also vote at NFL.com/ManoftheYear.