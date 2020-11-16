Jeff Heath, Nicholas Morrow rally Raiders defense to best overall performance of the season

Coach Gruden, who has been emphasizing the need to produce more turnovers this season. was proud of the "significant statement" the defense has made with the "tweaks" his defensive coordinator Paul Guenther has made recently. He is also not surprised by the great performances of Heath and Morrow Sunday.

"He's the same Nicholas Morrow he was last year; he's a really good player. But I think at this point in his career I think his experience in the system shows, I think his confidence in himself is showing and I thought he cut it loose today and had his best game as a Raider. I can't wait to see his film, he's such a great kid... I think he's going to be a really good linebacker in this league for awhile."