Jeff Heath, Nicholas Morrow rally Raiders defense to best overall performance of the season

Four interceptions, two sacks, a forced fumble and one yard allowed in the third quarter.
The Silver and Black were able to pick up their sixth win of the season against their AFC West rivals the Denver Broncos, 37-12, and the biggest factor behind the victory in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday was the outstanding play of the defense, winning the turnover battle against the Broncos five to zero.
"Them boys went crazy," said running back Josh Jacobs of his defense. "It was fun celebrating them doing good and just seeing them make plays and you just see them have fun and fly around. They weren't thinking too much."
Jeff Heath led the way for the Raiders defense making pivotal plays in the secondary the entirety of the game. Already one of the team's leaders in interceptions, Heath picked off Drew Lock twice. One of Heath's interceptions came on the goal-line to end the first half, preventing the Broncos from taking a lead going into halftime.
"I got to give great credit to the coaches for having us prepared," said Jeff Heath. "We had a lot of good tips this game and I just saw the formation... great job of coaches just letting us know what was coming and just being able to capitalize on that play."
Another key performance came from linebacker Nicholas Morrow, who ended the game with five tackles, a sack and a pass deflection. Morrow was well prepared to shine in the moment in place of Cory Littleton, who was placed on COVID reserve last week and was ruled out of the game.
"We changed some things," said Nicholas Morrow regarding Littleton's absence. "We had to do a little different personnels and tweak some of the calls, because Cory is such a versatile player and just gives a lot of flexibility on third down.
"I think the biggest thing for me is just staying locked in and believing in myself and having confidence in myself that I can make the plays that are in front of me."
Coach Gruden, who has been emphasizing the need to produce more turnovers this season. was proud of the "significant statement" the defense has made with the "tweaks" his defensive coordinator Paul Guenther has made recently. He is also not surprised by the great performances of Heath and Morrow Sunday.
"Jeff Heath has made some big plays," said Coach Gruden. "He's not playing 100 percent, but he's getting close to it. I think he got the fire started."
"He's the same Nicholas Morrow he was last year; he's a really good player. But I think at this point in his career I think his experience in the system shows, I think his confidence in himself is showing and I thought he cut it loose today and had his best game as a Raider. I can't wait to see his film, he's such a great kid... I think he's going to be a really good linebacker in this league for awhile."
View photos from the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.