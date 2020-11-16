Jeff Heath, Nicholas Morrow rally Raiders defense to best overall performance of the season

Nov 15, 2020 at 06:24 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Four interceptions, two sacks, a forced fumble and one yard allowed in the third quarter.

The Silver and Black were able to pick up their sixth win of the season against their AFC West rivals the Denver Broncos, 37-12, and the biggest factor behind the victory in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday was the outstanding play of the defense, winning the turnover battle against the Broncos five to zero.

"Them boys went crazy," said running back Josh Jacobs of his defense. "It was fun celebrating them doing good and just seeing them make plays and you just see them have fun and fly around. They weren't thinking too much."

Jeff Heath led the way for the Raiders defense making pivotal plays in the secondary the entirety of the game. Already one of the team's leaders in interceptions, Heath picked off Drew Lock twice. One of Heath's interceptions came on the goal-line to end the first half, preventing the Broncos from taking a lead going into halftime.

"I got to give great credit to the coaches for having us prepared," said Jeff Heath. "We had a lot of good tips this game and I just saw the formation... great job of coaches just letting us know what was coming and just being able to capitalize on that play."

Another key performance came from linebacker Nicholas Morrow, who ended the game with five tackles, a sack and a pass deflection. Morrow was well prepared to shine in the moment in place of Cory Littleton, who was placed on COVID reserve last week and was ruled out of the game.

"We changed some things," said Nicholas Morrow regarding Littleton's absence. "We had to do a little different personnels and tweak some of the calls, because Cory is such a versatile player and just gives a lot of flexibility on third down.

"I think the biggest thing for me is just staying locked in and believing in myself and having confidence in myself that I can make the plays that are in front of me."

Coach Gruden, who has been emphasizing the need to produce more turnovers this season. was proud of the "significant statement" the defense has made with the "tweaks" his defensive coordinator Paul Guenther has made recently. He is also not surprised by the great performances of Heath and Morrow Sunday.

"Jeff Heath has made some big plays," said Coach Gruden. "He's not playing 100 percent, but he's getting close to it. I think he got the fire started."

"He's the same Nicholas Morrow he was last year; he's a really good player. But I think at this point in his career I think his experience in the system shows, I think his confidence in himself is showing and I thought he cut it loose today and had his best game as a Raider. I can't wait to see his film, he's such a great kid... I think he's going to be a really good linebacker in this league for awhile."

Gameday Photos: Week 10 vs. Broncos

View photos from the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Sam Young (70), running back Josh Jacobs (28), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Sam Young (70), running back Josh Jacobs (28), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates withLas Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates withLas Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94), defensive end Arden Key (99) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94), defensive end Arden Key (99) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38), offensive lineman Andre James (68) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38), offensive lineman Andre James (68) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and defensive end David Irving (95) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and defensive end David Irving (95) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Brandon Parker (75), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Brandon Parker (75), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61)m guard Gabe Jackson (66), tackle Sam Young (70), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61)m guard Gabe Jackson (66), tackle Sam Young (70), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82), tackle Sam Young (70), guard Gabe Jackson (66), running back Josh Jacobs (28), quarterback Derek Carr (4), center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82), tackle Sam Young (70), guard Gabe Jackson (66), running back Josh Jacobs (28), quarterback Derek Carr (4), center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27), safety Jeff Heath (38) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27), safety Jeff Heath (38) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27), safety Erik Harris (25), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54), safety Jeff Heath (38) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27), safety Erik Harris (25), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54), safety Jeff Heath (38) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after an interception during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after an interception during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) guard Gabe Jackson (66), tackle Sam Young (70) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) guard Gabe Jackson (66), tackle Sam Young (70) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), running back Devontae Booker (23) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), running back Devontae Booker (23) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Sam Young (70) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Sam Young (70) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 52-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 52-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 52-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 52-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a 52-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a 52-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 5-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

David Becker/Associated Press
The Las Vegas Raiders kick a PAT during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders kick a PAT during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) is congratulated by teammates after an interception during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) is congratulated by teammates after an interception during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) is congratulated by teammates after an interception during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) is congratulated by teammates after an interception during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 22-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 22-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Patrick Omameh (78), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Brandon Parker (75), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders guard Patrick Omameh (78), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), tackle Brandon Parker (75), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after recovering a fumble during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after recovering a fumble during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) ruses for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) ruses for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
113 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
116 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
117 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
118 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
119 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
120 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Devontae Booker helps power Raiders to a dominant win against his former team

The Las Vegas Raiders running back has been one of many bright spots on the team this year, and he shined against his former team.
news

Quick Snap: The Raiders defense has their finest hour of the season against the Broncos

The Silver and Black defense came up with five turnovers in the 37-12 victory over the Denver Broncos.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Josh Jacobs on pace for another big performance

Jacobs, the Raiders enjoying a 10-6 lead at halftime in this tightly contested AFC West battle.
news

Raider Nation Remembers Ricky Ricardo

The Raiders family mourns the passing of Ricky Ricardo, owner of Ricky's Sports Theatre and Grill in San Leandro.

Advertising