Jeff Heath wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Nov 18, 2020 at 05:25 AM
Raiders.com Staff
Raiders safety Jeff Heath earned a much-deserved league nod on Wednesday, winning the AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor after tallying two INTs and two passes defensed against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

More than stat-fillers, Heath's INTs were big momentum-shifting plays that led to the Raiders dropping their AFC West rivals 37-12 to move to 7-3 on the season.

More from Heath's big day:

AFC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – S JEFF HEATH

Stat line: Recorded one tackle, two interceptions and two passes defensed in the Raiders' Week 10 victory over the Denver Broncos. 

  • Recorded two interceptions in Week 10.
  • His two interceptions ranked first in the AFC.
  • His two interceptions ranked tied first in the NFL.
  • His two interceptions ranked tied for first in the NFL among all single-game performances in 2020.
  • His second interception came in the red zone with :12 seconds remaining in the first half to deny the Broncos points.
  • His two interceptions tie a single-game career high.
  • Recorded 42 interception return yards in Week 10.
  • His 42 return yards on interceptions ranks first in the AFC and NFL.
  • Recorded two passes defensed in Week 10.
  • His two passes defensed ranks tied second in the AFC.
  • His two passes defensed ranks tied third in the NFL.
  • His two passes defensed tied a single-game career high.

177 Feet Up: The best photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. Broncos

View assistant photographer Matt Aguirre's best photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
1 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
2 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
3 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
4 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
5 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
6 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
7 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
8 / 39

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Patrick Omameh (78) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
9 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders guard Patrick Omameh (78) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders walk down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
10 / 39

The Las Vegas Raiders walk down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) blocks for wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
11 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) blocks for wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
12 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with teammates after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
13 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with teammates after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
14 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
15 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) returns an interception during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
16 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) returns an interception during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
17 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
18 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
19 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
20 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
21 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
22 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
23 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
24 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) returns an interception during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
25 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) returns an interception during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the locker room at halftime during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
26 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the locker room at halftime during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
27 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) for a 5-yard touchdown run during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
28 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) for a 5-yard touchdown run during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
29 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
30 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
31 / 39

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
32 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
33 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
34 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) celebrates with defensive end Arden Key (99) after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
35 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) celebrates with defensive end Arden Key (99) after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
36 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
37 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
38 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
39 / 39

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

