Jeff Heath wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Raiders safety Jeff Heath earned a much-deserved league nod on Wednesday, winning the AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor after tallying two INTs and two passes defensed against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
More than stat-fillers, Heath's INTs were big momentum-shifting plays that led to the Raiders dropping their AFC West rivals 37-12 to move to 7-3 on the season.
More from Heath's big day:
AFC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – S JEFF HEATH
Stat line: Recorded one tackle, two interceptions and two passes defensed in the Raiders' Week 10 victory over the Denver Broncos.
- Recorded two interceptions in Week 10.
- His two interceptions ranked first in the AFC.
- His two interceptions ranked tied first in the NFL.
- His two interceptions ranked tied for first in the NFL among all single-game performances in 2020.
- His second interception came in the red zone with :12 seconds remaining in the first half to deny the Broncos points.
- His two interceptions tie a single-game career high.
- Recorded 42 interception return yards in Week 10.
- His 42 return yards on interceptions ranks first in the AFC and NFL.
- Recorded two passes defensed in Week 10.
- His two passes defensed ranks tied second in the AFC.
- His two passes defensed ranks tied third in the NFL.
- His two passes defensed tied a single-game career high.
View assistant photographer Matt Aguirre's best photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders matchup against the Denver Broncos.