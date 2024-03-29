Raiders recognize Tom Flores Coach of the Year Jodi Reich, girls flag football state champion Coronado Cougars

Jodi Reich, Coronado High School's Girls Flag Football coach, sat in shock in the team room at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Alongside her assistant coaches and players, a surprise video announcement appeared on the projector screen – naming her the Tom Flores Girls Flag Football Coach of the Year.

While Reich wasn't expecting the announcement to be made, it didn't come as a surprise to anyone else in the room she received this honor. Her Coronado Cougars finished the 2023 season with a 20-2 record and won the 4A State Championship while Reich was voted 4A Coach of the Year by Southern Nevada Flag Coaches Association.

"I think it's really important for these female athletes to see a female coach of the year because all of these athletes in this room could be a head coach," said Jodi Reich. "I think we're going to see a really big increase in coaching in general with women because of how many opportunities there are now to with what [the Raiders] are doing to highlight the sport. It feels really good and I'm super thankful."

If anything for Reich, it's more of a full-circle revelation than it was a surprise for her. Coronado is also her alma mater, as she played on the school's first girls flag football team following its inception. With the opening of a teaching position at the school, she soon took over the reins of the team from her former head coach as a player.

"It's been a complete shift," Reich on the evolution of the sport from her time as a player to a coach. "It was coming from [having] no players, we have no uniforms. We were just scrapping together a team. Back then a lot of our players were soccer players or track runners that just needed something to do in the winter. We just got a random assortment of athletes and now we have girls that are just flag players and they're dominant in their sport.