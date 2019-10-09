Johnathan Abram disguised himself as a cameraman to confront Raiders trash-talkers

Oct 09, 2019 at 10:24 AM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Former Raiders.com Contributor

Since becoming a star on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this summer, rookie Johnathan Abram has already become a recognizable face in the Silver and Black. But do you think you'd know it was him if he was standing right in front of you in a disguise?

These NFL fans didn't.

Adam Lefkoe of Bleacher Report partnered with his good friend Abram to play a prank on NFL fans living in the city of Oakland. Armed with a hat and glasses, the first-round pick acted as a camera man, while fans of the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets were asked to share their thoughts on the Raiders.

Knowing they'd probably have some less-than-positive things to say, the Cleat-Seeking Missile waited for his perfect opportunity to spring on the unsuspecting fans and call out their loyalties; take a look.

Oh, not so big and bad after being confronted by Abram, are they? How quickly they change their tune.

Moral of the story: Don't talk trash on the Silver and Black, or Johnathan Abram will find you.

