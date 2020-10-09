Johnathan Abram says to improve on defense, the unit needs to play as one

Oct 09, 2020 at 03:41 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

We've seen several hard-nosed, exceptional players wear No. 24 uniform for the Raiders organization. Johnathan Abram is beginning to prove the he fits that bill.

After the first quarter of the season, Abram has added a dimension to the Raiders defense that reminds fans of some of the great Raiders safeties of the past. Abram is currently tied for first in total tackles (23 with Erik Harris) and interceptions (one with Nick Morrow) on the team for the season. Abram, despite missing his rookie season due to torn labrum, is proving to his team that he can be everything they drafted him to be.

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther realizes how important Abram is to the makeup of his unit and that staying on the field is crucial for his continued development.

"I think one of the things that he understands is there's a time where you can take your shot, and if it's a real good shot," said Paul Guenther. "I don't want to take any of his aggressiveness away. He's just got to understand when he can be overly aggressive and when he needs to get the guy on the ground."

Abram also agrees with the sentiment of his defensive coordinator and is doing everything in his power to stay healthy for the defense.

"I've done a really good job of putting together a recovery regiment each day for every day of the week," Abram said. "I'm doing a really good job of taking care of my body, so it's allows me to play the game the way I play it. At the same time, just being a lot smarter with the shots I take and stuff like that. That's about it."

The Raiders are traveling to Kansas City to play the undefeated Chiefs this Sunday and Abram believes that the secondary needs to 'take away what they do best' by throwing different coverages at Chiefs receivers Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Mercole Hardman.

Abram has been somewhat content with how the defensive unit has performed so far this season, but knows they are capable of more.

"We've been okay," he said. "We're nowhere near where we can be. In the first game, we played a pretty solid game and gave up some explosive passes. Came back against the Saints, a couple of screens and big plays they got with us. Against the Patriots, we didn't do a good job of stopping the run and the screens and missed tackles. Then we come back this week and everybody didn't execute their jobs."

While Abram and the Raiders defense is trying to clean things up in time for the Chiefs, Abram has kept some advice from legendary Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson close to his heart.

"He told me to just continue to be who I am and go out there and do the best that I can do," said Abram.

"Make sure we're all on the same page in the secondary because if we're one, everybody is going to have the ability to make plays."

Practice Photos: Thursday 10.8.20

Check into Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center for another day of practice as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
1 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.
2 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice.
3 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice.
4 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
5 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and tight end Nick Bowers (49) during practice.
6 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and tight end Nick Bowers (49) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.
7 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77) during practice.
8 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.
9 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (17) during practice.
10 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El (17) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during practice.
11 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.
12 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.
13 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during practice.
14 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during practice.
15 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during practice.
16 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during practice.
17 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith (92) during practice.
18 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith (92) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
19 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.
20 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Datone Jones (95) during practice.
21 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Datone Jones (95) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
22 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.
23 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice.
24 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice.
25 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) during practice.
26 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77) during practice.
27 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.
28 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
29 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.
30 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
31 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
32 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice.
33 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Robert Davis (19) during practice.
34 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Robert Davis (19) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice.
35 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
36 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
37 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice.
38 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice.
39 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith (92) during practice.
40 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith (92) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
41 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice.
42 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice.
43 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice.
44 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice.
45 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during practice.
46 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith (92) during practice.
47 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith (92) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice.
48 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.
49 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.
50 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 5 Injury Report: Henry Ruggs III, Trent Brown questionable vs. Chiefs

View the Silver and Black's Week 5 Injury Report as the team prepares for the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Josh Jacobs expresses 'surreal feeling' to bring his family back together

At 22 years old, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is grateful to be in the position he's in and he hopes to use it to bring his family back together.
news

Raiders at Chiefs: How to watch the AFC West showdown between the division rivals

There's no need to overstate how much this game means to Head Coach Jon Gruden and his team. We'll see if the Silver and Black can pull out the win on the road.
news

Raiders engage youth football teams through ELITE virtual chats

Daniel Carlson and Lamarcus Joyner shared powerful messages about life lessons and football during presentation to student-athletes.

Advertising