Josh Jacobs in the running for Week 13's FedEx Ground Player of the Week

The reigning FedEx Ground Player of the Week Josh Jacobs has been nominated for the award for the fifth time this season.

The running back, who's leading the league in rushing yards, had his third straight game over 100 rushing yards Sunday. In the 27-20 win, Jacobs finished with 144 yards on 26 carries and a touchdown. He also averaged over five yards a carry, which he's done seven games on the season.

Jacobs is nominated for the award alongside Samaje Perine (Bengals) and Tony Pollard (Cowboys). FedEx and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) will make a donation of $2,000 in the name of the winning running back to a Historically Black College and University (HBCUs).