Josh Jacobs, Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Josh Jacobs, Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams are heading to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.
The roster was announced Wednesday evening, with voting for the AFC and NFC rosters determined through by fan, player and coach voting.
The trio will be showing out in front of their local crowd, as the reimagined Pro Bowl flag football game will be played on Sunday, February 5 at noon PT inside Allegiant Stadium.
This is Crosby's second Pro Bowl selection and he will be a starter for the AFC team this year. The edge rusher currently leads the NFL in tackles for loss (19) and solo tackles among defensive ends (51). He's also ranks in the top 10 in the NFL for sacks (11.5) and quarterback hits (29). In his first appearance in the 2022 Pro Bowl, Crosby won Defensive MVP.
Davante Adams, in his first season as a Raider, is tied for the league lead in touchdown receptions (12). He currently leads the Silver and Black in catches (86), receiving yards (1,275) and receiving yards per game (91.1), while totaling a career-high 14.8 yards per reception. This is his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl selection in his nine-year career.
Josh Jacobs has been enjoying a career season – leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,495), yards from scrimmage (1,858), rushing yards per game (106.8) and longest rush (86). He's also top five in the league in carries (291) and rushing touchdowns (11). This is Jacobs' second Pro Bowl selection, earning his first in the 2020 season.
