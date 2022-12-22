Josh Jacobs, Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Dec 21, 2022 at 05:00 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

ProBowl2023Finalists

Josh Jacobs, Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams are heading to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

The roster was announced Wednesday evening, with voting for the AFC and NFC rosters determined through by fan, player and coach voting.

The trio will be showing out in front of their local crowd, as the reimagined Pro Bowl flag football game will be played on Sunday, February 5 at noon PT inside Allegiant Stadium.

This is Crosby's second Pro Bowl selection and he will be a starter for the AFC team this year. The edge rusher currently leads the NFL in tackles for loss (19) and solo tackles among defensive ends (51). He's also ranks in the top 10 in the NFL for sacks (11.5) and quarterback hits (29). In his first appearance in the 2022 Pro Bowl, Crosby won Defensive MVP.

Davante Adams, in his first season as a Raider, is tied for the league lead in touchdown receptions (12). He currently leads the Silver and Black in catches (86), receiving yards (1,275) and receiving yards per game (91.1), while totaling a career-high 14.8 yards per reception. This is his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl selection in his nine-year career.

Josh Jacobs has been enjoying a career season – leading the NFL in rushing yards (1,495), yards from scrimmage (1,858), rushing yards per game (106.8) and longest rush (86). He's also top five in the league in carries (291) and rushing touchdowns (11). This is Jacobs' second Pro Bowl selection, earning his first in the 2020 season.

AS_ProBowl_Event-Image_860x540-552e4b350c

2023 Pro Bowl Games Tickets

The reimagined 2023 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon is coming back to Allegiant Stadium on February 5, 2023.

Get Tickets

Top Shots: Adams, Crosby and Jacobs selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Take a look at images from Pro Bowlers Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby and Josh Jacobs' 2022 seasons so far in the Silver and Black.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
1 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
3 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
5 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
10 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) strip sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
12 / 30

Las Vegas defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) strip sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
15 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
16 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
17 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
18 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) knockdown the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
19 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) knockdown the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
21 / 30

Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
26 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
27 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
28 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Versus: The Raiders defense will be tested against a 'big' and 'elusive' Steelers running back

How will the Raiders fare against the likes of Najee Harris and reigning Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt?

news

Raiders-Steelers Week 16 Injury Report

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

Raiders host holiday party at Allegiant Stadium for valley-area children

Guests received an exclusive tour of Allegiant Stadium including the team's locker room, where they were surprised with holiday gifts that were presented by the Raiders players.

news

Raiders mourn the passing of Franco Harris

Franco was an unmatched competitor on the field and one of the game's great ambassadors throughout his life.

Advertising