Josh Jacobs nominated for Week 5 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week

Oct 08, 2019 at 10:37 AM

Quarterbacks Gardner Minshew (Jaguars) and Kyler Murray (Cardinals), running back Josh Jacobs (Raiders), linebacker Brian Burns (Panthers) and defensive end Nick Bosa (49ers) are the nominees for the PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK for Week 5, the NFL announced today.

Fans can vote for one of these five players on www.nfl.com/rookies through Friday at 3 PM ET to determine the PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK. The PEPSI NFL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK will be announced Friday on NFL Total Access on NFL Network and on NFL.com.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January.

This is Pepsi's 18th year as the official soft drink sponsor of the NFL and the 17th year that Pepsi will present the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year awards.

