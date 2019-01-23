Keelan Doss looking to make big impression on hometown team during 2019 Senior Bowl

Jan 22, 2019 at 05:58 PM
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

There are seven wide receivers on Head Coach Jon Gruden's roster this week at the Senior Bowl, and interestingly enough, more than half played their college football outside the Power Five.

Penny Hart played at Georgia State, Andy Isabella played at Massachusetts, and Alex Wesley spent his college career at Northern Colorado.

Joining them – along with the trio of Emmanuel Hall, Terry McLaurin and Jakobi Meyers – is UC Davis product Keelan Doss.

Over the next few days – and then in Saturday's game – Doss will go toe-to-toe with some of the best defensive backs in the country, and as a guy who spent his Saturdays playing in the Big Sky, he's looking forward to showing what he's got squaring off against the talent in Mobile.

"Oh yeah, of course, man," said Doss when asked about whether he was excited about matching up against some of the players from bigger schools. "I played multiple guys from Power Five, Pac 12 schools, my years at UC Davis, and every time we play against those guys, I always had a chip on my shoulder, because I feel like I should be at that school."

The Big Sky Preseason Offensive Player of the Year eclipsed the 1,300-yard mark in his final season as an Aggie, so Doss clearly has the skills to play at a high level; now, he looks forward to showing that he's capable of being an NFL player.

So, what's the biggest difference going against guys from the Power Five compared to the players in the FCS? Doss thinks it's a simple one.

"In all honestly, it's just size from the FBS level, to the FCS level," Doss explained. "Guys are just naturally bigger in the FCS. To be honest, the skill positions, whenever I went against a guy from the FBS, and a guy from the FCS, I still believe to this day, there are certain guys in FCS that are better than the guys at the FBS at the skill positions. It's not really a huge, huge difference, at least at the skill positions, but there is a difference, and that main difference in my opinion has to be size, and obviously quickness for certain guys compared to others."

2019 Senior Bowl: Day One

Take a look at photos from the first day of practice for the 2019 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. where the Raiders coaching staff is working with the North team.

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, the stadium for the 2019 Senior Bowl, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
1 / 79

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, the stadium for the 2019 Senior Bowl, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Ladd-Peebles Stadium, the stadium for the 2019 Senior Bowl, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
2 / 79

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, the stadium for the 2019 Senior Bowl, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Ladd-Peebles Stadium, the stadium for the 2019 Senior Bowl, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
3 / 79

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, the stadium for the 2019 Senior Bowl, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Ladd-Peebles Stadium, the stadium for the 2019 Senior Bowl, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
4 / 79

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, the stadium for the 2019 Senior Bowl, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Ladd-Peebles Stadium, the stadium for the 2019 Senior Bowl, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
5 / 79

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, the stadium for the 2019 Senior Bowl, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Ladd-Peebles Stadium, the stadium for the 2019 Senior Bowl, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
6 / 79

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, the stadium for the 2019 Senior Bowl, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Ladd-Peebles Stadium, the stadium for the 2019 Senior Bowl, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
7 / 79

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, the stadium for the 2019 Senior Bowl, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a press conference on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Mobile Convention Center, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
8 / 79

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a press conference on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Mobile Convention Center, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a press conference on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Mobile Convention Center, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
9 / 79

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a press conference on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Mobile Convention Center, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a press conference on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Mobile Convention Center, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
10 / 79

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a press conference on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Mobile Convention Center, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a press conference on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Mobile Convention Center, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
11 / 79

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a press conference on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Mobile Convention Center, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a press conference on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Mobile Convention Center, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
12 / 79

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a press conference on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Mobile Convention Center, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a press conference on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Mobile Convention Center, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
13 / 79

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a press conference on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Mobile Convention Center, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a press conference on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Mobile Convention Center, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
14 / 79

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a press conference on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Mobile Convention Center, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a press conference on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Mobile Convention Center, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
15 / 79

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a press conference on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Mobile Convention Center, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a press conference on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Mobile Convention Center, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
16 / 79

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a press conference on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Mobile Convention Center, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a press conference on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Mobile Convention Center, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
17 / 79

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a press conference on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Mobile Convention Center, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden arrives at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
18 / 79

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden arrives at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Michigan running back Karan Higdon (22) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
19 / 79

Michigan running back Karan Higdon (22) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
North centers and quarterback at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
20 / 79

North centers and quarterback at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive line coach Brentson Buckner at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
21 / 79

Oakland Raiders defensive line coach Brentson Buckner at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky (33) and Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert (43) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
22 / 79

Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky (33) and Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert (43) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams (2) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
23 / 79

Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams (2) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
24 / 79

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Offensive quality control coach Tim Berbenich, running backs coach Jemal Singleton, equipment assistant Adam Johnson, offensive coordinator Greg Olson, and tight ends coach Frank Smith at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
25 / 79

Offensive quality control coach Tim Berbenich, running backs coach Jemal Singleton, equipment assistant Adam Johnson, offensive coordinator Greg Olson, and tight ends coach Frank Smith at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson and North quarterbacks at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
26 / 79

Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson and North quarterbacks at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett, Northern Colorado wide receiver Alex Wesley (81), and UC Davis wide receiver Keelan Doss (8) on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
27 / 79

Oakland Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett, Northern Colorado wide receiver Alex Wesley (81), and UC Davis wide receiver Keelan Doss (8) on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight ends coach Frank Smith, Boston College tight end Tommy Sweeney (89), Stetson tight end Donald Parham (49), and Washington tight end Drew Sample (88) on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
28 / 79

Oakland Raiders tight ends coach Frank Smith, Boston College tight end Tommy Sweeney (89), Stetson tight end Donald Parham (49), and Washington tight end Drew Sample (88) on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) and Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
29 / 79

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) and Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
30 / 79

Practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
North offensive lineman at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
31 / 79

North offensive lineman at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams (2) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
32 / 79

Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams (2) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The North Team at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
33 / 79

The North Team at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
University of Southern California defensive center Iman Marshall (24) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
34 / 79

University of Southern California defensive center Iman Marshall (24) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Stetson tight end Donald Parham (49) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
35 / 79

Stetson tight end Donald Parham (49) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Northern Colorado wide receiver Alex Wesley (81) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
36 / 79

Northern Colorado wide receiver Alex Wesley (81) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky (33) and Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert (43) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
37 / 79

Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky (33) and Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert (43) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky (33) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
38 / 79

Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky (33) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
39 / 79

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (93) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
40 / 79

Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson (93) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and Northern Colorado wide receiver Alex Wesley (81) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
41 / 79

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and Northern Colorado wide receiver Alex Wesley (81) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Arkansas outside linebacker Dre Greenlaw (36) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
42 / 79

Arkansas outside linebacker Dre Greenlaw (36) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther and general manager Mike Mayock at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
43 / 79

Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther and general manager Mike Mayock at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Missouri quarterback Drew Lock (3) and Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
44 / 79

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock (3) and Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive line coach Brentson Buckner at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
45 / 79

Oakland Raiders defensive line coach Brentson Buckner at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Arkansas outside linebacker Dre Greenlaw (36) and Michigan running back Karan Higdon (22) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
46 / 79

Arkansas outside linebacker Dre Greenlaw (36) and Michigan running back Karan Higdon (22) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
North Carolina State linebacker Germaine Pratt (3) and Michigan running back Karan Higdon (22) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
47 / 79

North Carolina State linebacker Germaine Pratt (3) and Michigan running back Karan Higdon (22) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Louisville wide receiver Jaylen Brown (12) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
48 / 79

Louisville wide receiver Jaylen Brown (12) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
49 / 79

Oakland Raiders defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Washington offensive lineman Kaleb McGary (58) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
50 / 79

Washington offensive lineman Kaleb McGary (58) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Northern Illinois offensive lineman Max Scharping (73) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
51 / 79

Northern Illinois offensive lineman Max Scharping (73) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
52 / 79

Practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Stetson tight end Donald Parham (49) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
53 / 79

Stetson tight end Donald Parham (49) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Penn State defensive back Amani Oruwariye (21) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
54 / 79

Penn State defensive back Amani Oruwariye (21) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Missouri quarterback Drew Lock (3) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
55 / 79

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock (3) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Wisconsin running back Alec Ingold (45) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
56 / 79

Wisconsin running back Alec Ingold (45) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Northern Colorado wide receiver Alex Wesley (81) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
57 / 79

Northern Colorado wide receiver Alex Wesley (81) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Michigan running back Karan Higdon (22) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
58 / 79

Michigan running back Karan Higdon (22) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
59 / 79

Practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Wisconsin offensive lineman Michael Deiter (63) and Wisconsin offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel (66) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
60 / 79

Wisconsin offensive lineman Michael Deiter (63) and Wisconsin offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel (66) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
North Carolina State linebacker Germaine Pratt (3) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
61 / 79

North Carolina State linebacker Germaine Pratt (3) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
University of Southern California linebacker Cameron Smith (35) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
62 / 79

University of Southern California linebacker Cameron Smith (35) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Michigan running back Karan Higdon (22) and Missouri quarterback Drew Lock (3) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
63 / 79

Michigan running back Karan Higdon (22) and Missouri quarterback Drew Lock (3) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Memphis running back Tony Pollard (1) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
64 / 79

Memphis running back Tony Pollard (1) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Boston College offensive lineman Chris Lindstorm (75) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
65 / 79

Boston College offensive lineman Chris Lindstorm (75) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive line coach Brentson Buckner and Western Illinois defensive lineman Khalen Saunders (99) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
66 / 79

Oakland Raiders defensive line coach Brentson Buckner and Western Illinois defensive lineman Khalen Saunders (99) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
TCU linebacker Ben Banogu (52) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
67 / 79

TCU linebacker Ben Banogu (52) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Washington defensive lineman Greg Gaines (98) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
68 / 79

Washington defensive lineman Greg Gaines (98) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
69 / 79

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
70 / 79

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley (15) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
71 / 79

North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley (15) at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
72 / 79

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
73 / 79

Practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and the North Team at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
74 / 79

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and the North Team at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley and North defensive backs at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
75 / 79

Oakland Raiders defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley and North defensive backs at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable, assistant offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre and the North offensive line at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
76 / 79

Oakland Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable, assistant offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre and the North offensive line at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson and the North quarterbacks at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
77 / 79

Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson and the North quarterbacks at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive line coach Brentson Buckner and the North defensive line at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
78 / 79

Oakland Raiders defensive line coach Brentson Buckner and the North defensive line at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive line coach Brentson Buckner and the North defensive line at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.
79 / 79

Oakland Raiders defensive line coach Brentson Buckner and the North defensive line at a practice on Day 1 of the 2019 Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, in Mobile, Alabama.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Although he's just a few days into his Senior Bowl experience, in many ways it's been a whirlwind for Doss. Originally from Alameda, Calif., Doss grew up a fan of the Silver and Black, and now having the chance to work with Coach Gruden and his staff is something the talented wide receiver isn't taking for granted.

"It's crazy, man. I grew up a Raiders fan, so it's just surreal having them as one of the teams here," Doss said. "It's been a fun experience, and I'm just looking forward to the opportunity… I was saying that earlier in my head, I was like, dang, this is crazy. I grew up watching Jon Gruden on TV, now he's right here as my head coach for this week. It's been an awesome experience, I'm just glad to be a part of it."

With one practice in the books, Doss still has ample time to make an impression in Mobile, but regardless of what the next several days have in store for him, he's determined to approach it with an even keel attitude.

"Coming from a small school, I don't let this get to me at all," Doss said. "It's just another day in the office, and I don't let the pressure from the outside get to me. I want to show that I'm just composed, and I'm able to go out there and do my thing, regardless of the setting, regardless of who I play against. At the end of the day, good could happen, and bad things could happen, it's how you react to them, and how you respond. I'm just excited to go out there and compete against some of the best and see what I can do against them."

Doss and the rest of his teammates will be back on the field Wednesday and Thursday before squaring off against the South team led by Kyle Shannahan on Saturday at Ladd Peebles Stadium.

