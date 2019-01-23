Keelan Doss looking to make big impression on hometown team during 2019 Senior Bowl

Although he's just a few days into his Senior Bowl experience, in many ways it's been a whirlwind for Doss. Originally from Alameda, Calif., Doss grew up a fan of the Silver and Black, and now having the chance to work with Coach Gruden and his staff is something the talented wide receiver isn't taking for granted.

"It's crazy, man. I grew up a Raiders fan, so it's just surreal having them as one of the teams here," Doss said. "It's been a fun experience, and I'm just looking forward to the opportunity… I was saying that earlier in my head, I was like, dang, this is crazy. I grew up watching Jon Gruden on TV, now he's right here as my head coach for this week. It's been an awesome experience, I'm just glad to be a part of it."

With one practice in the books, Doss still has ample time to make an impression in Mobile, but regardless of what the next several days have in store for him, he's determined to approach it with an even keel attitude.

"Coming from a small school, I don't let this get to me at all," Doss said. "It's just another day in the office, and I don't let the pressure from the outside get to me. I want to show that I'm just composed, and I'm able to go out there and do my thing, regardless of the setting, regardless of who I play against. At the end of the day, good could happen, and bad things could happen, it's how you react to them, and how you respond. I'm just excited to go out there and compete against some of the best and see what I can do against them."