Key Matchups: Get your popcorn ready for Waller vs. Kelce

Facing Tyrann Mathieu

If the Raiders can get Henry Ruggs III back on the field Sunday, the Chiefs might be in trouble.

The rookie has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury and practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday. Derek Carr knows that getting Ruggs back on the field would be huge.

"I'm excited, man, we're going to need him," said Derek Carr. We're going to need everyone going into Arrowhead. It's not easy. It's tough. Tough environment, tough team. Henry has shown some great signs of some great attributes, some things that you love to see of his work ethic, route running ability. I wish we would have got to see more of it the past few games but because he was hurt, we didn't see it, but his toughness, man. The kid is tough."

Ruggs will be facing a huge task is he comes back though, as the Chiefs have several guys in their secondary who can limit has playmaking abilities. Their secondary is headlined by strong safety Tyrann Mathieu, who was first-team All-Pro last season.

Mathieu's playmaking ability helped the Chiefs elevate their defense as a whole and defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV last season.