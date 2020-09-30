Key Matchups: Littleton, Raiders defense need to keep Josh Allen in check

Trayvon Mullen vs. Stefon Diggs

On paper this definitely has to be one of the more exciting matchups going into Sunday.

Trayvon Mullen and Stefon Diggs are two of the fastest guys on each respective team, and they could be lined up against each other for most of the game. Both players had impressive performances last Sunday, with Mullen having four passes deflected against the Patriots and Diggs with 49 yards and a touchdown against the Rams, averaging a little over 12 yards per reception.

Mullen has had his moments to shine this season against Pro Bowl receivers like Emmanuel Sanders and Julian Edelman. Now he will be going up against the man who caught the Minneapolis Miracle two years ago.

Diggs is coming off a 1130-yard, six-touchdown season with the Vikings before being traded to the Bills this offseason. Since arriving to Buffalo, he has flourished in their offensive scheme with Josh Allen as his quarterback. Diggs' 288 receiving yards this season currently lead the AFC. He has also accounted for two touchdowns this season.

The young cornerback is definitely looking forward to covering Diggs and continuing to establish himself in the league.