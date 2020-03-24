Kiper's Top Prospects: Offensive linemen climb into the top 10

At this juncture, we the 2020 NFL Draft is still full steam ahead, which means, we can continue trying to place where the top prospects will land.

Tuesday morning, ESPN football analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his updated version of his top 25 prospects list. The article highlights the best players at every position and where they rank overall. Naturally, there are some less-than-surprising rankings in the top five, but there's been movement further on the list, and it's worth noting.

Here's how the top 10 currently shakes out:

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Going forward we can expect Young and Burrow to maintain the top two spots because realistically they will be the first two off the board on draft night, but there's been some shifting at the three through five spots.

Between Jeff Okudah and Isaiah Simmons, analysts can't seem to make up their minds as to who is the better athlete. No matter where they go, Okudah and Simmons will be impact players from the start. Both players are lockdown players at their positions and will be difference makers at the next level; it's for this reason they both moved up one spot in the rankings. Okudah was previously the No. 4 prospect, while Simmons was No. 5.

What may come as a surprise to many people is the amount of linemen Kiper has in his top 11 players. It seems like, over the past couple weeks, tackles on offense and defense have skyrocketed up the list and guys like Becton and Wills were once outside of the top 10, but are now earning tons of praise.

"With long arms and a 6-foot-7 frame, Becton sticks out on tape, and he dominates at the point of attack, pushing aside pass-rushers but also showing tremendous feet for his size," Kiper notes. "He is rising after his junior season, once teams got a closer look at his tape. He showed off his athleticism at the combine, running a 5.10 40-yard dash at 364 pounds, which is a fantastic time. He could be a top-five pick."

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s top prospects differ a little in the sense that Becton was his only offensive tackle in the top 10. For the most part, the two lists are similar, but you can view Kiper's full top 25, here.