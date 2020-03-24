Kiper's Top Prospects: Offensive linemen climb into the top 10

Mar 24, 2020 at 01:29 PM
Kyle Martin

At this juncture, we the 2020 NFL Draft is still full steam ahead, which means, we can continue trying to place where the top prospects will land.

Tuesday morning, ESPN football analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his updated version of his top 25 prospects list. The article highlights the best players at every position and where they rank overall. Naturally, there are some less-than-surprising rankings in the top five, but there's been movement further on the list, and it's worth noting.

Here's how the top 10 currently shakes out:

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Going forward we can expect Young and Burrow to maintain the top two spots because realistically they will be the first two off the board on draft night, but there's been some shifting at the three through five spots.

Between Jeff Okudah and Isaiah Simmons, analysts can't seem to make up their minds as to who is the better athlete. No matter where they go, Okudah and Simmons will be impact players from the start. Both players are lockdown players at their positions and will be difference makers at the next level; it's for this reason they both moved up one spot in the rankings. Okudah was previously the No. 4 prospect, while Simmons was No. 5.

What may come as a surprise to many people is the amount of linemen Kiper has in his top 11 players. It seems like, over the past couple weeks, tackles on offense and defense have skyrocketed up the list and guys like Becton and Wills were once outside of the top 10, but are now earning tons of praise.

"With long arms and a 6-foot-7 frame, Becton sticks out on tape, and he dominates at the point of attack, pushing aside pass-rushers but also showing tremendous feet for his size," Kiper notes. "He is rising after his junior season, once teams got a closer look at his tape. He showed off his athleticism at the combine, running a 5.10 40-yard dash at 364 pounds, which is a fantastic time. He could be a top-five pick."

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s top prospects differ a little in the sense that Becton was his only offensive tackle in the top 10. For the most part, the two lists are similar, but you can view Kiper's full top 25, here.

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to pick the best player who fits Head Coach Jon Gruden's system and so far that's paid off, we'll see if he can find some diamonds in the rough once again in his second year with General Manager Mike Mayock.

NFL.com's Top 50 Draft Prospects 2020 Draft

Take a look at the top 50 prospects leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State
1 / 50

Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2 / 50

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
3 / 50

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Richard Shiro/Associated Press
Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State
4 / 50

Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
5 / 50

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
6 / 50

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
7 / 50

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press
Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
8 / 50

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

Sean Rayford/Associated Press
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
9 / 50

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
10 / 50

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
11 / 50

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
12 / 50

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Butch Dill/Associated Press
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
13 / 50

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
14 / 50

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
15 / 50

Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

John Bazemore/Associated Press
D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
16 / 50

D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

John Amis/Associated Press
Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
17 / 50

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Ray Carlin/Associated Press
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
18 / 50

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

John Bazemore/Associated Press
Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
19 / 50

Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
20 / 50

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
21 / 50

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
22 / 50

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

Sam Craft/Associated Press
Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
23 / 50

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Eli Lucero/Associated Press
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
24 / 50

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU
25 / 50

K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
26 / 50

A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

Orlando Ramirez/Associated Press
Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
27 / 50

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

Gerry Broome/Associated Press
Austin Jackson, OT, USC
28 / 50

Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Orlando Ramirez/Associated Press
Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
29 / 50

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press
Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State
30 / 50

Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

Roger Steinman/Associated Press
A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
31 / 50

A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Mike McCarn/Associated Press
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU
32 / 50

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

Mike Stewart/Associated Press
Marlon Davidson, EDGE, Auburn
33 / 50

Marlon Davidson, EDGE, Auburn

Butch Dill/Associated Press
Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
34 / 50

Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
35 / 50

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Morry Gash/Associated Press
Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado
36 / 50

Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
37 / 50

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Cesar Ruiz, G, Michigan
38 / 50

Cesar Ruiz, G, Michigan

Tony Ding/Associated Press
Joshua Jones, OT, Houston
39 / 50

Joshua Jones, OT, Houston

Butch Dill/Associated Press
Grant Delpit, S, LSU
40 / 50

Grant Delpit, S, LSU

Logan Bowles/Associated Press
Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
41 / 50

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
42 / 50

Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
43 / 50

Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
Jeremy Chinn, LB, Southern Illinois
44 / 50

Jeremy Chinn, LB, Southern Illinois

Aaron M. Sprecher/Associated Press
Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M
45 / 50

Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M

Michael Wyke/Associated Press
Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
46 / 50

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Ray Carlin/Associated Press
Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
47 / 50

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

Michael Conroy/Associated Press
Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
48 / 50

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC
49 / 50

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
50 / 50

Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press
