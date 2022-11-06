Las Vegas Raiders Week 9 Inactives vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Nov 06, 2022 at 08:30 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
InActives_WK9_2560x1440

The Silver and Black face the Jacksonville Jaguars in just 90 minutes.

Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:

RB Brittain Brown

LB Jayon Brown

T Jackson Barton

TE Darren Waller

DT Kendal Vickers

DE Tashawn Bower

