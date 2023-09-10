Las Vegas Raiders Week 1 Inactives vs. Denver Broncos

Sep 10, 2023 at 11:55 AM
Raiders Public Relations
The Silver and Black face the Denver Broncos in just 90 minutes.

Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:

QB Aidan O'Connell

WR Tre Tucker

S Chris Smith II

DE Chandler Jones

LB Amari Burney

DT Nesta Jade Silvera

