Las Vegas Raiders Week 1 Inactives vs. Denver Broncos

The Silver and Black face the Denver Broncos in just 90 minutes.
Before kickoff, here are the inactive players for today's game:
QB Aidan O'Connell
WR Tre Tucker
S Chris Smith II
DE Chandler Jones
LB Amari Burney
DT Nesta Jade Silvera
