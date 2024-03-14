Las Vegas Raiders participate in Nevada Reading Week

With this year's theme "Embracing the Magic of Reading," Raiders players, Raiderettes, and front office staff visited several schools – Acelero Learning Headstart Programs, Addeliar D. Guy lll Elementary School, D.L. Dickens Elementary School, Griffith Elementary School, Henderson International School, Howard Heckethorn Elementary School, Jack Dailey Elementary School, Legacy Traditional School, Robert E. Lake Elementary School, and R. Guild Gray Elementary School – to read books and interact with students, hoping to inspire the love of reading and encourage students to continue reading outside of the classroom.

The Silver & Black began the week visiting classrooms at R. Guild Gray Elementary School, as the Raiders front office staff took the day to read to kindergarten through 5th grade students. To continue the week, current Raider Jalen McKenzie visited the P.E. classroom at Robert E. Lake Elementary School where he got the opportunity to read to students and engage in a Q&A session. The Raiderettes then visited Acelero Learning Headstart Spring Valley to read in a reading circle to preschoolers ages three to five. The following day, Raiders players Darien Butler and Jalen McKenzie visited Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School for a group reading circle that led to students getting the chance to engage with the players as they asked questions in a short Q&A. And to wrap up the week, Raiderettes and a front office staff member visited Henderson International School where they had a chance to read and interact with the students from Prekindergarten through 2nd grade.