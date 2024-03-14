 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

Las Vegas Raiders participate in Nevada Reading Week

Mar 14, 2024 at 03:06 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) reads to students at Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School.
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) reads to students at Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School.

Henderson, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders took part in Nevada Reading Week to promote the importance of reading to local schools across the valley.

With this year's theme "Embracing the Magic of Reading," Raiders players, Raiderettes, and front office staff visited several schools – Acelero Learning Headstart Programs, Addeliar D. Guy lll Elementary School, D.L. Dickens Elementary School, Griffith Elementary School, Henderson International School, Howard Heckethorn Elementary School, Jack Dailey Elementary School, Legacy Traditional School, Robert E. Lake Elementary School, and R. Guild Gray Elementary School – to read books and interact with students, hoping to inspire the love of reading and encourage students to continue reading outside of the classroom.

Joining forces with Nevada State Bank, the Raiders purchased several books and bookmarks to donate to schools throughout Las Vegas and Henderson.

The Silver & Black began the week visiting classrooms at R. Guild Gray Elementary School, as the Raiders front office staff took the day to read to kindergarten through 5th grade students. To continue the week, current Raider Jalen McKenzie visited the P.E. classroom at Robert E. Lake Elementary School where he got the opportunity to read to students and engage in a Q&A session. The Raiderettes then visited Acelero Learning Headstart Spring Valley to read in a reading circle to preschoolers ages three to five. The following day, Raiders players Darien Butler and Jalen McKenzie visited Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School for a group reading circle that led to students getting the chance to engage with the players as they asked questions in a short Q&A. And to wrap up the week, Raiderettes and a front office staff member visited Henderson International School where they had a chance to read and interact with the students from Prekindergarten through 2nd grade.

This marks the sixth-straight year that the Raiders have supported Nevada Reading Week. Promoting a life-long love for reading, the Raiders continue to embrace the importance of collectively building a new future for learning in Las Vegas.

Photos: Raiders visit local schools for Nevada Reading Week

The Las Vegas Raiders visited Robert E. Lake Elementary School and Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School for Nevada Reading Week in efforts to spread the love of reading.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) reads to students at Robert E. Lake Elementary School.
1 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) reads to students at Robert E. Lake Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) reads to students at Robert E. Lake Elementary School.
2 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) reads to students at Robert E. Lake Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) reads to students at Robert E. Lake Elementary School.
3 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) reads to students at Robert E. Lake Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) answers student's questions at Robert E. Lake Elementary School.
4 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) answers student's questions at Robert E. Lake Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) answers student's questions at Robert E. Lake Elementary School.
5 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) answers student's questions at Robert E. Lake Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) poses for a photo with students at Robert E. Lake Elementary School.
6 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) poses for a photo with students at Robert E. Lake Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) reads to students at Robert E. Lake Elementary School.
7 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) reads to students at Robert E. Lake Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) reads to students at Robert E. Lake Elementary School.
8 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) reads to students at Robert E. Lake Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) reads to students at Robert E. Lake Elementary School.
9 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) reads to students at Robert E. Lake Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) hands out bookmarks to students at Robert E. Lake Elementary School.
10 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) hands out bookmarks to students at Robert E. Lake Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) reads to students at Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School.
11 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) reads to students at Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) reads to students at Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School.
12 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) reads to students at Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) reads to students at Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School.
13 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) reads to students at Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) answer student's questions at Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School.
14 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) answer student's questions at Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) hands out bookmarks to students at Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School.
15 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) hands out bookmarks to students at Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) hands out bookmarks to students at Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School.
16 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) hands out bookmarks to students at Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) pose for a photo with Clark County Commissioner of District B Marilyn Kirkpatrick at Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School.
17 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) pose for a photo with Clark County Commissioner of District B Marilyn Kirkpatrick at Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) reads to students at Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School.
18 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) reads to students at Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) hands out bookmarks to students at Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School.
19 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) hands out bookmarks to students at Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) autographs a bookmark for a student at Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School.
20 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) autographs a bookmark for a student at Addeliar D. Guy III Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders, EA Sports team up to 'Field the Future' for Las Vegas youth

A new esports gaming lounge was unveiled, while Maxx Crosby hosted an on-field combine for the students.
news

Raiders support local heroes ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

The Silver and Black visited first responders to express gratitude for their day-to-day involvement within the community.
news

AJ Cole surprises Las Vegas native and Special Olympics athlete with 'super' news

Las Vegas native Brandon Torquato will serve as a youth sports ambassador for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Las Vegas Raiders create holiday magic for community youth

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted their second annual Youth Holiday Party at Allegiant Stadium for over 200 youth aged 6-12 years old.
news

Las Vegas Raiders announce 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient for their work in support of social justice

Angela Cook was recognized at the Raiders' Inspire Change game on Dec. 14, 2023, for going above and beyond in her pursuit of social justice.
news

Raiders bring holiday cheer to Nellis Air Force Base 

The Silver and Black took a trip to Nellis Air Force Base last week to share the holiday spirit with troops and their families. 
news

Silver and Black share holiday cheer with Nellis Air Force Base families

Raiders players and their significant others visited NAFB where they engaged with 500 Air Force families to help pick out their trees for the holidays.
news

Raiders host 'Turkey Time' with Three Square Food Bank at Raiders Headquarters, Intermountain Health Performance Center

The entire Raiders team hosted 150 Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority residents at Raiders HQ for an exclusive dinner served by and with the team.
news

Allegiant Stadium to host select 2023 NIAA State Football Championships

Select State Championship football games will be played Tuesday, November 21, at Allegiant Stadium starting at 9 a.m.
news

Furry hero K-9 Raider gets a celebratory visit from the Silver and Black 

The Raiders took a trip to the LVMPD K-9 unit to show support for K-9 Raider and his handler Officer Corbett as they return to action. 
news

Las Vegas Raiders assist in fulfilling wishes by hosting Make-A-Wish visits

The Raiders partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to host Alex, Clay, Tristen and Cruz, along with their families at Raiders Headquarters.

Latest Content

audio

Minshew Mania lands in Vegas—and he is fired up | UFR

Mar 15, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal chats with quarterback Gardner Minshew II about signing with the Raiders in free agency, wide receiver Davante Adams, the quarterback room and more on this edition of Upon Further Review.
news

Raiders sign TE Harrison Bryant

Mar 14, 2024

Bryant has played in 65 career games, totaling 89 receptions for 791 yards and 10 touchdowns after originally entering the league as a fourth-round pick by the Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft.
news

Las Vegas Raiders participate in Nevada Reading Week

Mar 14, 2024

Raiders players, Raiderettes, and front office staff visited several schools to read books and interact with students, hoping to inspire the love of reading and encourage students to continue reading outside of the classroom.
audio

Christian Wilkins wanted to be a Raider and team up with Maxx Crosby | UFR

Mar 14, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal chats with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins about joining the Silver and Black, defensive end Maxx Crosby, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and more on this edition of Upon Further Review.
news

Gardner Minshew simply wants to win football games and have fun doing it

Mar 14, 2024

"I just always want to show up and try my best and I think if I do that, not much can go wrong," the quarterback told Raiders.com.
gallery

Photos: First day in Vegas for the Raiders' 2024 free agency class

Mar 14, 2024

View the best photos of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2024 free agent class and their first day at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
video

Christian Wilkins and Gardner Minshew II arrive at HQ, sign contracts to become Raiders

Mar 14, 2024

Watch as defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and quarterback Gardner Minshew II tour Raiders Headquarters, sign their contracts and send messages to Raider Nation.
news

Raiders suman a Wilkins y Minshew

Mar 14, 2024

Los Malosos inician el nuevo año de la NFL con las contrataciones de Christian Wilkins y Gardner Minshew.
video

Christian Wilkins: 'I could't be more excited about getting started'

Mar 14, 2024

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on signing with the Raiders, defensive end Maxx Crosby and more.
video

Gardner Minshew II on signing with the Raiders, the QB room

Mar 14, 2024

Quarterback Gardner Minshew II discusses joining the Raiders in free agency, the quarterback room and more.
audio

Christian Wilkins and Gardner Minshew II Introductory Press Conferences - 3.14.24 | RPP

Mar 14, 2024

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and quarterback Gardner Minshew II address the media from Intermountain Health Performance Center.
video

Highlights: Bringing Minshew Mania to Las Vegas

Mar 14, 2024

Watch highlights from newly signed quarterback Gardner Minshew II.
View All
Advertising
Auditions