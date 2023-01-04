Las Vegas Raiders partner with Make-A-Wish to assist in fulfilling wishes

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders assisted in fulfilling the wishes for several children and one adult who are facing difficult medical situations during activities that took place over the past three months.
The Raiders partnered with Make-A-Wish®, Make-A-Wish® Southern Nevada, and Children's Wish Foundation International to host six children and their families for two-day experiences, with each of the visits beginning with a limousine ride to Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. The guests of honor and their entourage were given an exclusive tour, watched practice, then had an opportunity to meet and greet with players and dine in the team meal room. The Raiders also partnered with the Angel Foundation to host one adult to a VIP experience at a Raiders home game.
Each child was given their own locker for the day with official Raiders gear from the Equipment team, signed items from individual players, a customized jersey and a host of additional Raiders and Raiderette-themed items. The following day, the children received VIP treatment including watching pregame warm-ups from the sidelines, a special sideline visit from the Raiderettes, and a complimentary gameday meal before settling into a prime seat location to enjoy the game with their families.
According to Make-A-Wish, for children diagnosed with critical illnesses, a wish come true can be a crucial turning point in their lives. A wish can be that spark that helps these children believe that anything is possible and gives them the strength to fight harder against their illnesses.
"The Las Vegas Raiders have been a fantastic partner for Make-A-Wish, delivering extra special wishes to children from across the country - children who love the Raiders and whose heartfelt wish was to get up close and personal with our hometown NFL team," said Scott Rosenzweig, CEO and President, Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada. "It takes a village, or in this case a team, to make transformative wishes like this come true. We are very grateful to the entire Raiders team and administrative staff for pulling out all the stops to make these wishes so memorable and magical."
Throughout the 2022 season, the Silver and Black have welcomed six children from the Make-A-Wish foundation to tour Raiders HQ, meet the team and attend a game at Allegiant Stadium.
Here's a look at the seven wishes of Raiders fans who all are battling various illnesses that were granted by the Raiders during the 2022 season:
Ella, December 17-18—Raiders versus New England
Ella lives in Hilton Head, South Carolina and said that "…During my time in the hospital, my family and I watched football every Sunday, and I played in a fantasy football league with my cousins. Now that I am healthy and able to get out in the world, my wish is to see my favorite team, the Las Vegas Raiders in real life and throw a football with some of my favorite players." She also wished to attend a Las Vegas Raiders game and got the opportunity to do both. Ella was also surprised with items from the Raiderettes including her very own jacket, a set of pom poms, a water bottle, and a duffel bag.
Eli, December 3-4—Raiders versus Los Angeles Chargers
Eli is a Fresno, California native who "…loves to watch the Raiders play with my mom." He got his wish granted to meet Raiders quarterback (and former Fresno State star) Derek Carr and attend a Raiders game in person along with his mom, dad and cousin. Eli also received signed cleats from Raiders player Maxx Crosby.
William, December 3-4—Raiders versus Los Angeles Chargers
William considers himself a huge Raiders fan who is used to playing Madden to live the football experience. The Klamath Falls, Oregon native got to experience his wish of meeting Raiders players and the following day attending the game versus the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. William also received signed cleats from Raiders player Maxx Crosby.
Sergio, November 12-13—Raiders versus Indianapolis
The native of Kennewick, Washington is a huge Josh Jacobs fan and wants to be just like the Raiders star, he says "..because he's tough and strong." Sergio, who regularly wears a Jacobs "28" jersey, had his wish come true to meet his favorite player during his visit and watch the Raiders play at Allegiant Stadium. Sergio was surprised with a game jersey from Josh Jacobs that included a personalized message of encouragement.
Ruben, November 12-13—Raiders versus Indianapolis
He hails from San Marcos, California, loves sports and lists silver and black as his favorite colors. He got the chance to achieve his wish of meeting and engaging with Raiders players who answered his long-sought after questions that included where the players go after games, what they eat and where they sleep. He also got to watch Jacobs perform live and the Raiders play at Allegiant Stadium.
Brad, November 12-13—Raiders versus Indianapolis
Brad, now 44 years old, has been a die-hard Raiders fan since he was 10 years old. It was his dream and wish to the Angel Foundation to attend a Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium. He was able to fulfill his dream when he was a guest of the Las Vegas Raiders at the game against Indianapolis. In addition to attending the game, Brad along with his wife and his nurse were surprised with Raiders gift bags at their seats and provided with a complimentary gameday meal.
Frankie, October 22-23—Raiders versus Houston
The Fresno native who loves watching football and playing video games got his wish granted to meet Raiders players, particularly quarterback (and former Fresno State star) Derek Carr and attend a Raiders game. Frankie also received signed cleats from Derek Carr and a signed game-worn jersey from Josh Jacobs.