Las Vegas Raiders partner with Make-A-Wish to assist in fulfilling wishes

Here's a look at the seven wishes of Raiders fans who all are battling various illnesses that were granted by the Raiders during the 2022 season:

Ella, December 17-18—Raiders versus New England

Ella lives in Hilton Head, South Carolina and said that "…During my time in the hospital, my family and I watched football every Sunday, and I played in a fantasy football league with my cousins. Now that I am healthy and able to get out in the world, my wish is to see my favorite team, the Las Vegas Raiders in real life and throw a football with some of my favorite players." She also wished to attend a Las Vegas Raiders game and got the opportunity to do both. Ella was also surprised with items from the Raiderettes including her very own jacket, a set of pom poms, a water bottle, and a duffel bag.

Eli, December 3-4—Raiders versus Los Angeles Chargers

Eli is a Fresno, California native who "…loves to watch the Raiders play with my mom." He got his wish granted to meet Raiders quarterback (and former Fresno State star) Derek Carr and attend a Raiders game in person along with his mom, dad and cousin. Eli also received signed cleats from Raiders player Maxx Crosby.

William, December 3-4—Raiders versus Los Angeles Chargers

William considers himself a huge Raiders fan who is used to playing Madden to live the football experience. The Klamath Falls, Oregon native got to experience his wish of meeting Raiders players and the following day attending the game versus the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. William also received signed cleats from Raiders player Maxx Crosby.

Sergio, November 12-13—Raiders versus Indianapolis

The native of Kennewick, Washington is a huge Josh Jacobs fan and wants to be just like the Raiders star, he says "..because he's tough and strong." Sergio, who regularly wears a Jacobs "28" jersey, had his wish come true to meet his favorite player during his visit and watch the Raiders play at Allegiant Stadium. Sergio was surprised with a game jersey from Josh Jacobs that included a personalized message of encouragement.

Ruben, November 12-13—Raiders versus Indianapolis

He hails from San Marcos, California, loves sports and lists silver and black as his favorite colors. He got the chance to achieve his wish of meeting and engaging with Raiders players who answered his long-sought after questions that included where the players go after games, what they eat and where they sleep. He also got to watch Jacobs perform live and the Raiders play at Allegiant Stadium.

Brad, November 12-13—Raiders versus Indianapolis

Brad, now 44 years old, has been a die-hard Raiders fan since he was 10 years old. It was his dream and wish to the Angel Foundation to attend a Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium. He was able to fulfill his dream when he was a guest of the Las Vegas Raiders at the game against Indianapolis. In addition to attending the game, Brad along with his wife and his nurse were surprised with Raiders gift bags at their seats and provided with a complimentary gameday meal.

Frankie, October 22-23—Raiders versus Houston