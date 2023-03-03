Las Vegas Raiders recognize academic achievement, engage students during Nevada Reading Week

HENDERSON, Nev. –The Las Vegas Raiders visited several schools in the Valley to honor academic achievement and engage with students while taking part in Nevada Reading Week, which focuses on recognizing the importance of reading and inspiring students to continue reading outside the classroom.

The Raiders began the week joining with Bank of Nevada to honor academic achievements made by students at Arturo Cambeiro Elementary School in Las Vegas on Monday. Raiders Alumnus Oren O'Neal addressed students during an awards assembly/ceremony that celebrated the school completing their iReady standardized tests in math and reading skills and awarded those who excelled. Raiderettes and Raider Rusher were also on hand while Quaker donated 600 boxes of oatmeal to further their goal of feeding families across America. Melissa's Produce provided the students with nutritious snacks and WSS supplied 600 backpacks for this event.

"As a long-time advocate of efforts that increase educational outcomes, Bank of Nevada is proud to recognize the students at Arturo Cambeiro Elementary School who are successfully improving their math and reading skills and preparing themselves for a successful future," said Bob Cerminaro, division CEO, Bank of Nevada. "We are proud to join with the Las Vegas Raiders and Teach for America in recognizing these solid achievements that lay the groundwork for academic success."

In addition to participating in the assembly, current roster player Jalen Elliott, representatives from Bank of Nevada and WSS, along with the Raiders contingent visited individual classrooms where they engaged students in STEM activities and reading circles to support literacy initiatives for Nevada Reading Week. The event occurred in coordination with Teach for America Las Vegas, an organization dedicated to the mission of creating educational equity for all students and ed.X, TFA's own team of education innovators who are collaborating with young people and adults, community organizations and schools, to collectively build a new future of learning in Las Vegas and Nevada.

On Wednesday morning, the Raiders descended on Frank Lamping Elementary in Henderson, where Raiders Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby was joined by Raiderettes Melody as well as Camryn, who attended the school and represented the Raiders during the recent Pro Bowl festivities, in reading to students in the school's library. Raiders players Jalen Elliott and Nate Hobbs occupied a classroom at the school, where they also read to students and promoted the importance of literacy. That same morning, Raiders Bryce Cosby, Jermaine Eluemunor and Trent Sieg were joined by Raiderettes Vicky and Kylie and Alumnus Leo Gray in reading to students at Robert Lunt Elementary School in Las Vegas.

The week's activities culminated today with members of the Raiders staff visiting John R. Hummel Elementary School in Las Vegas, where they also read books to the classrooms followed by answering questions from the students. This marks the fifth year that the Raiders have supported Nevada Reading Week. Last year, Raiders players that included AJ Cole visited classrooms at John C. Bass Elementary to read the Couch Potato to students. After the reading sessions were over, students had the opportunity to ask both players questions and take several pictures. In addition, team executives visited classrooms to read Dr. Seuss to students at Twin Lakes Elementary.