Las Vegas Raiders recognize academic achievement, engage students during Nevada Reading Week

Mar 03, 2023 at 12:19 PM
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. –The Las Vegas Raiders visited several schools in the Valley to honor academic achievement and engage with students while taking part in Nevada Reading Week, which focuses on recognizing the importance of reading and inspiring students to continue reading outside the classroom.

The Raiders began the week joining with Bank of Nevada to honor academic achievements made by students at Arturo Cambeiro Elementary School in Las Vegas on Monday. Raiders Alumnus Oren O'Neal addressed students during an awards assembly/ceremony that celebrated the school completing their iReady standardized tests in math and reading skills and awarded those who excelled. Raiderettes and Raider Rusher were also on hand while Quaker donated 600 boxes of oatmeal to further their goal of feeding families across America. Melissa's Produce provided the students with nutritious snacks and WSS supplied 600 backpacks for this event.

"As a long-time advocate of efforts that increase educational outcomes, Bank of Nevada is proud to recognize the students at Arturo Cambeiro Elementary School who are successfully improving their math and reading skills and preparing themselves for a successful future," said Bob Cerminaro, division CEO, Bank of Nevada. "We are proud to join with the Las Vegas Raiders and Teach for America in recognizing these solid achievements that lay the groundwork for academic success."

In addition to participating in the assembly, current roster player Jalen Elliott, representatives from Bank of Nevada and WSS, along with the Raiders contingent visited individual classrooms where they engaged students in STEM activities and reading circles to support literacy initiatives for Nevada Reading Week. The event occurred in coordination with Teach for America Las Vegas, an organization dedicated to the mission of creating educational equity for all students and ed.X, TFA's own team of education innovators who are collaborating with young people and adults, community organizations and schools, to collectively build a new future of learning in Las Vegas and Nevada.

On Wednesday morning, the Raiders descended on Frank Lamping Elementary in Henderson, where Raiders Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby was joined by Raiderettes Melody as well as Camryn, who attended the school and represented the Raiders during the recent Pro Bowl festivities, in reading to students in the school's library. Raiders players Jalen Elliott and Nate Hobbs occupied a classroom at the school, where they also read to students and promoted the importance of literacy. That same morning, Raiders Bryce Cosby, Jermaine Eluemunor and Trent Sieg were joined by Raiderettes Vicky and Kylie and Alumnus Leo Gray in reading to students at Robert Lunt Elementary School in Las Vegas.

The week's activities culminated today with members of the Raiders staff visiting John R. Hummel Elementary School in Las Vegas, where they also read books to the classrooms followed by answering questions from the students. This marks the fifth year that the Raiders have supported Nevada Reading Week. Last year, Raiders players that included AJ Cole visited classrooms at John C. Bass Elementary to read the Couch Potato to students. After the reading sessions were over, students had the opportunity to ask both players questions and take several pictures. In addition, team executives visited classrooms to read Dr. Seuss to students at Twin Lakes Elementary.

In 2021, Raiders players including Daniel Carlson joined with Raiderettes to virtually read to students from Quannah McCall Elementary School in North Las Vegas while in 2020, Raiders Alumni Napoleon McCallum and Jay Schroeder along with Raiderettes and Raider Rusher visited Elaine Wynn and Doris Reed Elementary Schools to read and promote the importance of literacy. Additionally, that year, front office staff read to classes at Ann Lynch, Paul Culley and Red Rock Elementary Schools. In 2019, Raiders Alumni Leo Gray and Reggie Kinlaw visited the Raiders Resource Room at Robert Taylor Elementary to present Roaring Reader Awards to graduates for their literary achievements reading outside of the classroom. Afterward they hosted readings and a Q&A session for two classes with the highest participation numbers in the school's Apple Core Reading Program. The Raiderettes and Raider Rusher joined the celebration by reading to students at John Dooley Elementary in Henderson and John Tarten Elementary in North Las Vegas.

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders and Raiderettes visited Frank Lamping Elementary School and Robert Lunt Elementary School for Nevada Reading Week to read to students, answer questions, and give away some Raiders gear.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) shares a hug with General Manager Dave Ziegler's son during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reads to students during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks to students during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Melody hands out bookmarks to students during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hands out bookmarks to students during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Camryn hands out Raiders sunglasses to students during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderettes Camryn and Melody and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pose for a photo with students during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) high fives a student during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Melody reads to students during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jalen Elliott (40) signs a bookmark for a student during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) signs an autograph for a student during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) reads to students during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jalen Elliott (40) reads to students during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) reads to students during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and safety Jalen Elliott (40) answer questions asked by students during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jalen Elliott (40) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) pose for a photo with students during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) high fives a student during Nevada Reading Week at Frank Lamping Elementary School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Leo Gray and cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) speak to students during Nevada Reading Week at Robert Lunt Elementary School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Leo Gray high fives a student during Nevada Reading Week at Robert Lunt Elementary School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) reads to students during Nevada Reading Week at Robert Lunt Elementary School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kylie reads to students during Nevada Reading Week at Robert Lunt Elementary School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kylie reads to students during Nevada Reading Week at Robert Lunt Elementary School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vicky signs a bookmark for a student during Nevada Reading Week at Robert Lunt Elementary School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Kylie signs a bookmark for a student during Nevada Reading Week at Robert Lunt Elementary School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vicky sign a bookmark for a student during Nevada Reading Week at Robert Lunt Elementary School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Leo Gray reads to students during Nevada Reading Week at Robert Lunt Elementary School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Leo Gray and cornerback Bryce Cosby (44) answer questions asked by students during Nevada Reading Week at Robert Lunt Elementary School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) speaks to students during Nevada Reading Week at Robert Lunt Elementary School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) reads to students during Nevada Reading Week at Robert Lunt Elementary School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) reads to students during Nevada Reading Week at Robert Lunt Elementary School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) reads to students during Nevada Reading Week at Robert Lunt Elementary School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) signs autographs for students during Nevada Reading Week at Robert Lunt Elementary School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) signs autographs for students during Nevada Reading Week at Robert Lunt Elementary School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) hands out Raiders sunglasses to students during Nevada Reading Week at Robert Lunt Elementary School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) pose for a photo with students during Nevada Reading Week at Robert Lunt Elementary School.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
